Dallas County Fair Queen Contest open through June 18

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY FAIR QUEEN CONTEST
Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief
The 2021 Dallas County Fair Queen contestants include, from left, Keri Schmidt, Bailee Hansen, Halli Weddle, Carly Kuhse (queen), Faith Kuehl (runner-up), Celia Kreifels, Madisyn Mann and Bailey Christensen. Applications for the 2022 contest are due by Saturday, June 18.

The Dallas County Fair Queen Contest is seeking applicants. Young women, ages 16 to 21, who live in Dallas County and are involved in their community and school are invited to sign up. 

When crowned, the winner will have the opportunity to represent Dallas County at the Dallas County Fair (July 13-17) and Iowa State Fair Queen Contest (Aug. 10-13).

Email Darcy Spellman at darcy.spellman135@gmail.com for more information and application materials. All applications are due by Saturday, June 18.