Dallas County Fair Queen Contest open through June 18

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY FAIR QUEEN CONTEST

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Dallas County Fair Queen Contest is seeking applicants. Young women, ages 16 to 21, who live in Dallas County and are involved in their community and school are invited to sign up.

When crowned, the winner will have the opportunity to represent Dallas County at the Dallas County Fair (July 13-17) and Iowa State Fair Queen Contest (Aug. 10-13).

Email Darcy Spellman at darcy.spellman135@gmail.com for more information and application materials. All applications are due by Saturday, June 18.