Here are 7 things to do this weekend around Dallas County, including the BACooN Ride

Staff Report

Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo

June 17-18 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

Join the Dallas County Fair Association for its two-day pre-fair rodeo by Wright Rodeo Company. Live music will follow each night of the rodeo, with Dave Miller Band performing Friday and South of Society on Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

BACooN Ride

6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18 along Raccoon River Valley Trail.

The 71-mile ride on the Raccoon River Valley Trail combines the love of bacon and the love of bike riding, with bacon stops in each town along the route. This year’s ride will have a new starting point – the Waukee Northwest High School and Kinship Brewery. The BACooN Ride presented by Veridian Credit Union will travel counter-clockwise towards Dallas Center. The route will continue around the loop and return from Adel to Waukee. For more information, visit bacoonride.com.

Street Party, Beef and Boards

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18 in Dallas Center.

As Dallas Center welcomes the BACooN Riders on Saturday, make sure to join the Street Party, hosted by Dallas Center Betterment Foundation, with music, food and drinks at Sugar Grove Goods. Board and Batten will also be paying homage to beef by partnering with a local producer, Rowes Red Cows and Meat Market. Board and Batten will be utilizing Jim Zoet’s artisan cutting and charcuterie boards on a full grazing table to showcase Rowes' beef sticks and summer-sausage, a variety of fruits and cheeses and floral arrangements from Miranda Kyhl of The Wildflower Factory. Rowes will be offering their beef sticks, summer sausage and frozen meat products for sale. This will be a great time to check out an array of Jim's cutting boards - also a great gift for Father's Day.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on July 2 or Aug. 6.

Yoga in the Park

8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18 in Van Meter.

The Van Meter Parks and Rec board will host Yoga in the Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings, starting on June 18. The group will meet under the trees by the legion parking lot. Attendees should bring a mat and water. The free classes will be held on June 18, 25 and July 9, 16, 23.

New Hope Church Car Show

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at New Hope Church, 25712 Hwy 6, Adel.

All are invited to admire cars, motorcycles, jeeps/off-road and tractors on Saturday, June 18 at New Hope Church. All vehicles young and old, pretty or still a work in progress are welcome to register day of. There will be lunch, root beer floats, kids activities and door prizes for entrants. All food and activities are free-will donation to support Operation Christmas Child. OCC provides Christmas gifts and the Gospel to kids all around the world.

Brickyard welcomes BACooN Riders

Saturday, June 18 at Brickyard Burgers and Brews, Adel.

The Brickyard will welcome BACooN Riders on Saturday, June 18. Live music featuring CHRIS FALCON and The Spacetime Continuum will be played from 4-7 p.m. plus plenty of cold beer, food and yard games. Come join the party!

Adel Fresh Finds Farmers Market

5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Harmony Hall on Riverside, 1015 Riverside Dr., Adel.

The Adel Fresh Finds Farmers Market will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 21 to Aug. 16.

Movies in the Park

Sundown on Friday, June 24 at Evans Park.

The Adel Public Library is partnering with Adel Parks and Recreation to bring community members movies in the park this summer. Movies will be shown on June 24 at Evans Park, July 22 at Island Park and Aug. 27 at Kinnick-Feller Park. The family-friendly showings will begin at sundown. Attendees should bring their own blankets/chairs.

Adel Home Garden Tour

1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26 around Adel.

The Adel Partners Chamber invites you to attend the annual Adel Home Garden Tour powered by This Is Adel, presented by CAMS Cleaning and Maintenance Solutions. Take in the sights of charming Adel and visit five local gardens featuring beautiful florals, hardscapes, produce, an outdoor oasis and more. Want to make your day even more enjoyable? Add the Herbs and Hors d’Oeuvres VIP event to your ticket. Immediately following the garden tour, the VIP event ticket includes a stop by Penoach Winery to learn about and select your own garden herbs while sampling hors d’oervres. Tickets are required for all events. Tickets are available online or in-person at Adel HealthMart, Azalea Lane Boutique, Harvey's Greenhouse or Real Deals - Adel. The Adel Women’s Club will also host a luncheon from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at First Christian Church prior to the Adel Home Garden Tour. You may add this option to your ticket as well.