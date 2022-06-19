Fourth of July activities set to return in Minburn

Minburn will kick off the town’s annual Fourth of July festivities a day early with free skating and live music.

A free-will donation meal will be served by the Friends of the Minburn Public Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 in Meek Park. The skate shack will be open and kids will be able to skate for free at the outdoor rink in the park. Robbie Michael will then perform from 7-9 p.m.

“Please come out the night before. It gets everyone in a good mood and ready to go,” said Megan Cline, a member of the Minburn Community Betterment Group.

The festivities continue on Monday, July 4 with rolls at the food shelter in Meek Park, followed by the parade at 9 a.m. The parade line-up will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Heartland Co-op. Cline said no registration is needed and anyone is welcome to participate. A map of the parade route can be found on the city of Minburn's website.

Family games will be played in Rogers Park after the parade.

“That’s a tradition that’s been going on in Minburn for many, many years and the fire department puts that on,” Cline said.

Games will be available for every age group, from toddlers running a ball back-and-forth to their parents to kids pushing tires and adults seeing how far they can kick their shoes or how fast they can hammer a nail. Prizes will be awarded.

The American Legion Auxiliary will serve a noon meal at the Meek Park Food Shelter. A bags tournament will also start at noon at Mudders. Food trucks will also be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Meek Park.

Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. and Zoomy Critters will be available to ride from 2-3 p.m. at the skating rink. A balloon artist will be in Meek Park starting at 2:30 p.m. and open skating will be available from 3-5 p.m. The Miss Chili Pepper Mini Horse Show will be held at 4 p.m.

The evening meal will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Meek Park Food Shelter, followed by the raffle drawing at 6 p.m. Cline said a number of businesses have donated raffle items and more are being collected. Raffle tickets should be available at local businesses at the end of the week and will also be on sale on July 3-4. A list of raffle prizes will be posted on the city of Minburn's website.

“All proceeds will go to the Minburn Fourth of July so we can carry on traditions,” Cline said.

The Minburn American Legion Pie Auction will be held at 7 p.m. Pies can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4 to be included in the evening auction. Proceeds will go to the Minburn American Legion and Cline said the legion then donates money to the city for the fireworks show.

The Fourth of July festivities will wrap up with a fireworks show at dusk.

Cline encourages local and area residents to come check out all of the activities on July 3-4.

“Minburn has a wonderful hometown, family-friendly tradition,” Cline said. “I know a lot of people come from all over Dallas County and you see friends and neighbors of fellow towns that you may not get to see all the time. It’s just so great to see the family games and everyone is having that good, small town, family fun.”

For more information, visit the city of Minburn website, Minburn Community Betterment Group Facebook page, Minburn Iowa- Annual 4th of July Celebration Facebook group or email minburncbg@gmail.com.