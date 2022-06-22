Mari and Kirk VanGundy set to show off gardens during Sunday's Adel Home Garden Tour

The yard was a mystery when Kirk and Mari VanGundy purchased their home outside of Adel five years ago.

“We bought the house in the middle of winter, so we had no idea what was under the snow,” Mari said.

Once the snow melted, they soon found out that the yard and gardens were overgrown with weeds and poison ivy. Mari soon started working to clear out the weeds and incorporate plants from their previous home of 35 years.

“It took us a long time to move our stuff and every trip down in our pickup I said to Kirk I need to bring some of my flowers. I just really wanted to have starts and they have taken off here just tremendously,” Mari said.

Area residents will get a chance to see some of those flowers during the Adel Home Garden Tour on Sunday, June 26.

More:This is Adel to host second Adel Home Garden Tour on June 26

Though Mari said the gardens are still a work in process as she will make notes on what she wants to change for the following year.

“That’s the fun of gardening because there’s always surprises and you can see change every single day,” she added.

Her tomato plants recently shot up because of the hot weather. Those tomatoes are interspersed with flowers and other vegetables.

“I’m not real traditional, I like a wild look and I like to see the different textures mixed in with the plants, like the cabbage mixed in with (flowers),” Mari said.

Other areas feature delphiniums near some climbing roses and a woods garden with hostas and other shade plants.

“My favorite area this year is the woods garden. My husband put a tree swing there for my grandson but it’s for me too,” Mari said with a laugh.

She enjoys the chance to be outside as her parents instilled a love of nature when she was growing up.

“To be out in nature, is just absolutely the best,” Mari said. “To get that energy from the air, the freshness and peacefulness.”

While the VanGundy’s initially thought about buying a smaller house with a smaller yard when they relocated to Adel, Mari said they have enjoyed working on the gardens and the yard.

The two make a good team, she added, as Mari takes care of the gardens and Kirk handles the grass, tree trimming and house maintenance.

“I guess we’re able to do it for however long it’s going to be. I’ve enjoyed it immensely, both of us have,” Mari said. “Adel is a beautiful, wonderful town.”

Community members can see the work Kirk and Mari have put into their gardens on Sunday during the Adel Home Garden Tour. Their garden is one of five that will be featured from 1-3:30 p.m. Other residential gardens to be featured include PT’s Garden, Poldberg Garden, Garden of Grace Community Garden and Wiges Garden. Attendees can visit the gardens in any order.

The tour is organized by This is Adel, a committee under the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce. Tickets for the garden tour are $10 and can be purchased online through noon on Sunday. Tickets can also be purchased in­-person at Adel HealthMart, Azalea Lane Boutique and Real Deals ­Adel through Saturday and Harvey’s Greenhouse through 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees can choose to add on a luncheon ticket online or in-person at the locations above. The Adel Women’s Club will host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church before the Adel Home Garden Tour.

A very limited number of VIP tickets are available for Herbs and Hors d’Oeuvres, which will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. at Penoach Vineyard and Winery.

Mari is looking forward to showing off her gardens during Sunday’s garden tour though she said they won’t be perfect.

“I just want people to be happy and enjoy the outdoors,” she said. “Just enjoying the space and wandering around.”

For more information, including sneak peeks at each of the gardens, visit the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.