Here are 5 things to do this weekend around Dallas County, including Adel Home Garden Tour

Rhythms of Grace Open House

4-7 p.m. Friday, June 24 at 23625 River Heights Drive, Dallas Center.

Rhythms of Grace is serving children and adults with special needs and different abilities from across central Iowa. During the open house, Rhythms of Grace will demonstrate therapeutic riding and equine therapy practices, every hour, and host a mini tour of the operation. The open house is a chance to see what a difference therapeutic riding is making in the lives of children and adults throughout the community. In addition, it enables attendees to learn about ways to get involved with this charitable organization.

Family Fun Night

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Mound Park, Dallas Center.

The First Presbyterian Church of Dallas Center will host a Family Fun Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at Mound Park. The event will feature free food and drinks, games and activities for the entire family.

Movies in the Park

Sundown on Friday, June 24 at Evans Park.

The Adel Public Library is partnering with Adel Parks and Recreation to bring community members movies in the park this summer. "Sonic the Hedgehog" will be shown on June 24 at Evans Park. Upcoming movies will be shown on July 22 at Island Park and Aug. 27 at Kinnick-Feller Park. The family-friendly showings will begin at sundown. Attendees should bring their own blankets, chairs, drinks and snacks. Popcorn will be provided.

Yoga in the Park

8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25 in Van Meter.

The Van Meter Parks and Rec board will host Yoga in the Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings through July. The group will meet under the trees by the legion parking lot. Attendees should bring a mat and water. The free classes will be held on June 25 and July 9, 16, 23.

Adel Home Garden Tour

1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26 around Adel.

The Adel Partners Chamber invites you to attend the annual Adel Home Garden Tour powered by This Is Adel, presented by CAMS Cleaning and Maintenance Solutions. Take in the sights of charming Adel and visit five local gardens featuring beautiful florals, hardscapes, produce, an outdoor oasis and more. A limited number of Herbs and Hors d’Oeuvres VIP tickets are also available. Immediately following the garden tour, the VIP event ticket includes a stop by Penoach Winery to learn about and select your own garden herbs while sampling hors d’oervres. Tickets are required for all events. Tickets are available online or in-person at Adel HealthMart, Azalea Lane Boutique, Harvey's Greenhouse or Real Deals - Adel. The Adel Women’s Club will also host a luncheon from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at First Christian Church prior to the Adel Home Garden Tour. You may add this option to your ticket as well.

