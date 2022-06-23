Adel Archery Park gets new targets for 3D Archery League

COURTESY OF ADEL ARCHERY PARK

Special to Dallas County News

The Adel Parks and Recreation’s Archery Park will host the 2nd Annual 3D Archery League Shoot at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 5 through Aug. 23 at the Park’s Archery Range, 1505 Old Portland Road (just east of Fuller’s Petroleum). New this year are 3D targets funded by the Adel Lion’s Club; the targets include bears, deer, a wolverine, a coyote, a fox, an alligator and others. To pre-register for the 3D Archery League program, contact Adel City Hall or register online.

Spearheaded by David McAdon, the city of Adel built the Archery Park through city funding, a grant from the Dallas County Foundation, other donations and the help of community volunteers that provided labor and in-kind donations to round out the project. The range has multiple Bulldog targets placed at various distances for beginners and for advanced archers.

“The Archery Park helps the Adel Parks and Recreation Department meet its mission to provide the community with high quality leisure facilities and recreational and cultural opportunities. Archery is a healthily activity that promotes balance, mental focus, and building upper body strength,” McAdon said. “It’s a fun sport that can be recreational or competitive.”

In 2020, target areas such as the target stands, yardage markers and fence posts were updated by McAdon, his father Kent, Adel Boy and Cub Scouts and city staff. The volunteers also worked together to replace shooting pad boards, to paint picnic tables, to reconfigure bow holders and more.

Last year, the Adel Girl Scouts added an elevated shooting stand to the range as one of their projects geared to engineering skills.

“This is an important amenity as it is very unique. This is one of two known public archery ranges in Central Iowa,” Adel Parks and Recreation Director Nick Schenck said. “The unique, special purpose park serves a need for those that enjoy hunting and the outdoors. It gives a safe place for people to practice their archery shooting instead of doing it in their backyard at their residence.”

“It’s another example of a partnership between the City of Adel and the community to provide more recreational activities that add to the quality of life in Adel," McAdon added. "Archery is one of the few sports that allows everyone from all skill levels to stand on the same line and shoot at the same time, making it a great family activity.”

Whether coming to the range to shoot at the stand targets or joining the 3D Archery League this summer, Archery Park is a place where all are welcome.