ADM FFA members excel at National Land and Range Judging Contest

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

Special to Dallas County News

More than 800 4-H and FFA students from 34 states recently gathered in Oklahoma City for the 69th National Land and Range Judging Contest. This event consisted of two days of practice in the OKC area, a contest held at the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribal Headquarters in El Reno, Oklahoma and an awards ceremony at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum where team and individual winners in three categories: land judging, range judging and homesite evaluation were awarded.

The ADM FFA team consisting of Dustin Barker, Rebecca Beaman and Mitchell Helm placed 39th in the land judging competition. Dustin, son of Darryl and Toni Barker of Adel, was awarded the eighth place individual in the nation in that category.

The ADM FFA qualified for this event by placing fourth at the Iowa FFA Soils Evaluation CDE in October of 2021.