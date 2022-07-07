Dallas County Fair Queen Coronation is set for July 13
COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY FAIR QUEEN CONTEST
Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief
Seven contestants are vying for the Dallas County Fair Queen crown. The coronation ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at the center stage before the sponsorship dinner.
The 2022 fair queen contestants include:
- Kaydee Bennett - Woodward-Granger High School graduate. She will be a college freshman at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware. Bennett will be riding for the university's Division 1 Equestrian team. She has been active in 4-H and FFA.
- Bailey Christensen - ADM High School graduate. She will be a college freshman at Wayne State in Nebraska. Christensen plans to get her degree in English education. She is active in 4-H, FFA, Adel Rugby, Speech and Drama.
- Makenzie Dresback - Woodward-Granger High School graduate. Dresback will be a college freshman at Luther College in Decorah. Her goal is to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was involved in Student Council, FFA, Basketball and National Honor Society.
- Celia Kreifels - ADM High School senior. She is involved in 4-H and FFA. Kreifels had also been involved with Mock Trial, Track and Student Council. Her plans after graduation next year is to get her EMT degree.
- Bailey Renner - ADM High School senior. She is involved with 4-H and FFA. Renner also has been involved with Student Council, Choir, Speech and Musical. Her plans after graduation next year is to get her business degree and open a bakery.
- Katelyn Schaefer - ADM High School graduate. She will be a college freshman at DMACC and will then transfer to Oklahoma State and major in Agriculture Communications. Schaefer has been involved in 4-H and FFA as a state officer for the Iowa FFA Association. She was also involved in Student Council and Track.
- Jenna Schlieman - Dallas Center-Grimes High School junior. She is involved in FFA and Ag Innovators. Schlieman also volunteered with peer PE and the Best Buddies program. After graduation in two years, she plans to be an animal science major.