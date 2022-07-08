Here are 7 things to do around Dallas County, from movies, yoga in the park to the Dallas County Fair

Staff Report

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Community Center Recreation Area, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The first movie to be shown will be "Encanto" on July 8 and the Kona Ice Truck will also be on hand. The rest of the schedule includes "Jungle Cruise" and The Outside Scoop Truck on July 29, "Sing 2" and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck on Aug. 19 and "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, July 9 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on Aug. 6.

Yoga in the Park

8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9 in Van Meter.

The Van Meter Parks and Rec board will host Yoga in the Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings through July. The group will meet under the trees by the legion parking lot. Attendees should bring a mat and water. The free classes will be held on July 9, 16, 23.

Memorial Golf Tournament

Sunday, July 10 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

Each year, the Perry Golf and Country Club honors the memory of a former member who had a significant impact on the club. This year, the ninth annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be played in honor of the late Larry Dunphy. The tournament is open to anyone who would like to play in it on July 10. The Championship flight will play 27 holes, while the senior division and all other flights will play 18 holes. The defending champion is Chris Bruggeman and the defending senior champion is Vince Costello. To enter, call the clubhouse at (515) 465-3852.

Dallas County Fair

July 13-17 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Fair will return from July 13-17. Grandstand evening activities include Mutton Busting and Rodeo by Double S Bull Company on July 14, live music featuring Tracy Byrd with special guest Jason Pritchett on July 15, Figure 8 and Circle Track Racing followed by live music by TOAST3R and fireworks on July 16 and Nights of Destruction Demo Derby on July 17. Other activities include a carnival, 4-H/FFA livestock shows, free entertainment and more. Find a full schedule online.

Waukee Arts Festival

July 15-16 at at Centennial Park, Waukee.

See artist exhibits and listen to live music at the two-day Waukee Arts Festival, held at Centennial Park. The festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15 with artist vendors, food trucks, beer garden and live music. The festival reopens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 with music, art vendors, food trucks, beer garden and kids activities. Artist vendors will be open from 5-9 p.m. July 15 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16. Artist vendors will close at 6 p.m. July 16 when the evening concert begins. For more information, follow the Waukee Arts Festival 2022 Facebook event, visit the Waukee Area Arts Council Facebook page or waukeeartsfestival.org

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Woodward.

The 2nd annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, July 16. Charlie had a smile that wouldn’t quit and loved all things athletic, so there’s no better way to celebrate his memory (and raise funds for his new scholarship) than an annual fun run. In addition to the 1-mile walk or 5K run, the event will feature carnival-style games, a dunk tank, photo props, Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kates Kookies Truck. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op. To sign up for the fun run, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com/

Cardboard Boat Regatta

6 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

The Adel Family Aquatic Center will host the Cardboard Boat Regatta on Thursday, July 21 with races starting at 6 p.m. While there is no fee to participate, pre-registration is required. Find a complete list of rules and register online at adel.activityreg.com.

