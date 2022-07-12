Dallas County Fair set to return July 13-17

The Dallas County Fair is set to return with a full slate of activities, including a carnival, 4-H/FFA shows, mutton busting, live music, a demo derby and more.

“Just looking forward to making sure we can host a great fair,” said Sean Hick, fair board president.

The fair board and volunteers have been busy getting the grounds ready for the fair, which kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. Sean Hick said some livestock will be located in a new building this year. The fair board received a grant from the Dallas County Foundation to help pour concrete and a fence was installed to move livestock to and from the new location.

“So that will spread some livestock out so everything’s not so cramped,” Sean Hick added. “Our goat and sheep numbers are way up so we have some more pens.”

Elizabeth Emley, county youth coordinator, said around 300 static exhibits will be on display in the community building. 4-H/FFA shows will also be held throughout the fair, with members bringing:

194 beef

169 horses

125 swine

121 rabbits

81 meat goats

Around 80 poultry

78 sheep

65 dairy goats

13 dogs

5 pets

2 cats

This will be Emley’s first experience with the Dallas County Fair as she is new to the county coordinator position.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the kids and the families and the community here in Dallas County,” she said.

Emley encourages the public to come out to watch the 4-Hers through activities like Share the Fun or the various livestock shows.

“Any support is wonderful, this is a big time for these kids where they get to show off all their hard work and getting to show off in front of their community is a really big part of that,” Emley said. “I think that’s what makes the county fair stand out from the state fair, you know the people in the crowd watching.”

The fair will kick off with the 4-H/FFA horse show at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by the Dallas County Fair Queen Coronation later that afternoon at 5 p.m. at the center stage.

Andy Hick, fair board member, said Thursday is kids day at the fair, featuring $1 kids day rides at the carnival, kids activities by Dallas County Public Health and a book reading by Megan Cline in the morning. He added that the ever-popular mutton busting and rodeo will return later that evening at the south arena.

Friday will feature Share the Fun and 4-H Working Exhibits followed by live music later that evening featuring Tracy Byrd with special guest Jason Pritchett.

Saturday’s activities include the 4-H/FFA beef show, watermelon feed, pedal pull, cribbage tournament and more. Ashley Zika, fair board member, said the evening will end with Figure 8 and Circle Track Racing followed by live music by TOAST3R and fireworks.

The fair will wrap up Sunday with a church service, remote control car races, Bill Riley Talent Show, bags tournament and Nights of Destruction Demo Derby. Sean Hick said Dallas County is partnering with Madison and Warren counties to do a points championship series for the winner.

“I think the fair board is excited about the concert and we’re hoping the demo derby is a big hit again this year,” he added.

Other activities will be held throughout the fair, including free entertainment, Dallas County Little Critter Corner and the carnival.

“We have a great carnival this year. We also have some fun vendors that will be there set up around the grounds during the fair," Zika said.

Andy Hick said parking and admission to the fair is free, thanks to daily gate sponsors DJ Services, Earlham Savings Bank and First State Bank, Heartland Co-op, Dallas County Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Financial Services and Stine Seed Company.

Look for a full schedule of events on the Dallas County Fair Association website, as well as posted throughout the fairgrounds. Find more information on the Dallas County Fair Association or Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dallas County Facebook pages.

Zika encourages residents to check out everything going on throughout the fair.

“I would just say come and join, there’s lots of free entertainment and fun things to do all week long,” she said. “We look forward to some good crowds and we’re excited to have some fun.”