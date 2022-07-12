De Soto Police Department holds fourth annual Cops and Bobbers event

COURTESY OF DE SOTO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Special to Dallas County News
Lilly Hotopp smiles while posing with a fish caught during the De Soto Police Department's fourth annual Cops and Bobbers event on Saturday, June 4.

The De Soto Police Department held its fourth annual Cops and Bobbers event on June 4.  

Twelve kids participated in this year's event and two had never fished before. The department said there "lots of smiles all around and the weather was perfect" for the event.

A fish fry was again held this year. The department thanks the sponsors, volunteers and parents.

The department is already looking forward to next year's Cops and Bobbers event.

Participants in the fourth annual Cops and Bobbers event pose for a photo on Saturday, June 4.
Knox Nelson poses for a photo after catching the big fish of the day during the De Soto Police Department's annual Cops and Bobbers event on Saturday, June 4.