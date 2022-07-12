De Soto Police Department holds fourth annual Cops and Bobbers event

COURTESY OF DE SOTO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Special to Dallas County News

The De Soto Police Department held its fourth annual Cops and Bobbers event on June 4.

Twelve kids participated in this year's event and two had never fished before. The department said there "lots of smiles all around and the weather was perfect" for the event.

A fish fry was again held this year. The department thanks the sponsors, volunteers and parents.

The department is already looking forward to next year's Cops and Bobbers event.