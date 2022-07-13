Things to do this weekend in Dallas County include the Waukee Arts Festival and Dallas County Fair

Staff Report

Dallas County Fair

July 13-17 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Fair will return from July 13-17. Grandstand evening activities include Mutton Busting and Rodeo by Double S Bull Company on July 14, live music featuring Tracy Byrd with special guest Jason Pritchett on July 15, Figure 8 and Circle Track Racing followed by live music by TOAST3R and fireworks on July 16 and Nights of Destruction Demo Derby on July 17. Other activities include a carnival, 4-H/FFA livestock shows, free entertainment and more. Find a full schedule online.

Waukee Arts Festival

July 15-16 at at Centennial Park, Waukee.

See artist exhibits and listen to live music at the two-day Waukee Arts Festival, held at Centennial Park. The festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15 with artist vendors, food trucks, beer garden and live music. The festival reopens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 with music, art vendors, food trucks, beer garden and kids activities. Artist vendors will be open from 5-9 p.m. July 15 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16. Artist vendors will close at 6 p.m. July 16 when the evening concert begins. For more information, follow the Waukee Arts Festival 2022 Facebook event, visit the Waukee Area Arts Council Facebook page or waukeeartsfestival.org

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on Aug. 6.

Yoga in the Park

8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Van Meter.

The Van Meter Parks and Rec board will host Yoga in the Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings through July. The group will meet under the trees by the legion parking lot. Attendees should bring a mat and water. The free classes will be held on July 16 and 23.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Woodward.

The 2nd annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, July 16. Charlie had a smile that wouldn’t quit and loved all things athletic, so there’s no better way to celebrate his memory (and raise funds for his new scholarship) than an annual fun run. In addition to the 1-mile walk or 5K run, the event will feature carnival-style games, a dunk tank, photo props, Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kates Kookies Truck. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op. To sign up for the fun run, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com/

Cardboard Boat Regatta

6 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

The Adel Family Aquatic Center will host the Cardboard Boat Regatta on Thursday, July 21 with races starting at 6 p.m. While there is no fee to participate, pre-registration is required. Find a complete list of rules and register online at adel.activityreg.com.

Movies in the Park

Sundown on Friday, July 22 at Evans Park.

The Adel Public Library is partnering with Adel Parks and Recreation to bring community members movies in the park this summer. "Luca" will be shown on July 22 at Island Park. The next movie will be shown on Aug. 27 at Kinnick-Feller Park. The family-friendly showings will begin at sundown. Attendees should bring their own blankets, chairs, drinks and snacks. Popcorn will be provided.

Pork Loin Dinner

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Meek Park, Minburn.

Gary Overla, Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 47, will be hosting a free-will pork loin dinner with chips and a drink from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at Meek Park in downtown Minburn. The public is invited to come enjoy some food and conversation with Overla.

