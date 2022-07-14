Makenzie Dresback is crowned the 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen

Staff Report

Makenzie Dresback was crowned the 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen during a coronation ceremony on July 13. Kaydee Bennett was named the runner-up.

Each of the queen contestants introduced themselves before Dresback was crowned the 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen. Other contestants included Bailey Christensen, Celia Kreifels, Bailey Renner, Katelyn Schaefer and Jenna Schlieman.

2022 Dallas County Fair Queen - Makenzie Dresback

Dresback is a 2022 graduate of Woodward-Granger High School. During high school she was involved in student council, FFA, basketball and National Honor Society. She also took part in a multitude of community events that included the Special Olympics, Meals for the Heartland and worked with the Stone Bridge Church Camp. Honors that she has received include the Iowa Girl Award of 2022, valedictorian of her graduating class and was named to the president's list at DMACC. Dresback will be a college freshman at Luther College in Decorah in the fall of 2022. She was offered a spot in the direct entry nursing program and her goal is to obtain her bachelor of science in nursing.

2022 Dallas County Fair Queen Runner-Up - Kaydee Bennett

Bennett is a 2022 graduate of Woodward-Granger High School. She has been active in track and field, wrestling cheerleading and was on the prom committee. During her time in high school she also received her CNA certification. In the community she has been active in 4-H and FFA along with volunteering her time at the Raccoon Valley Pet Rescue. Bennett will be a college freshman at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware in the fall of 2022. She will be riding for the university's Division 1 Equestrian team and will major in biological sciences with a focus on human health studies.

Dallas County Fair Queen Contestants

Bailey Christensen - ADM High School graduate. She will be a college freshman at Wayne State in Nebraska. Christensen plans to get her degree in English education. She is active in 4-H, FFA, Adel Rugby, speech and drama.

Celia Kreifels - ADM High School senior. She is involved in 4-H and FFA. Kreifels had also been involved with mock trial, track and student council. Her plans after graduation next year is to get her EMT degree.

Bailey Renner - ADM High School senior. She is involved with 4-H and FFA. Renner also has been involved with student council, choir, speech and musical. Her plans after graduation next year is to get her business degree and open a bakery.

Katelyn Schaefer - ADM High School graduate. She will be a college freshman at DMACC and will then transfer to Oklahoma State and major in agriculture communications. Schaefer has been involved in 4-H and FFA as a state officer for the Iowa FFA Association. She was also involved in student council and track.

Jenna Schlieman - Dallas Center-Grimes High School junior. She is involved in 4-H and Ag Innovators. Schlieman also volunteered with peer PE and the Best Buddies program. After graduation in two years, she plans to be an animal science major.