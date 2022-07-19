Farmers market season is in full swing around Dallas County

Farmers market season has arrived. Here’s where you can find fresh produce, homemade treats and handcrafted goods across Dallas County.

Adel Fresh Finds Farmers Market

The Adel Fresh Finds Farmers Market kicked off the 2022 season on June 21. The market features vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods and more as well as food trucks and live music.

When: Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m., from June 21 through Aug. 16

Where: Harmony Hall on Riverside, 1015 Riverside Dr., Adel

Dallas Center Farmers Market

Running since 2008, the Dallas Center Farmers Market spotlights area produce growers and arts and crafts vendors.

When: Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., from the first Friday of June through September

Where: Mound Park, 601 Percival Ave., Dallas Center

Grimes Farmers Market

The Grimes Farmers Market kicked off the 2022 season on July 1. Lindsey Kurtz, market coordinator, said the market features around 40 vendors each week selling a variety of items as well as food trucks and live music.

“It’s a mix of everything, but we do require everything to be homemade or homegrown, Kurtz said.

Heading into her fourth year of organizing the market, Kurtz is looking forward to seeing it continue to grow.

“Just bringing the community together and enjoying the music and shopping local,” she said.

Follow the Grimes Farmers Market on Facebook to see which vendors and food trucks will be at the market each week.

When: Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. July through August

Where: Grimes Public Library parking lot, 200 N. James St., Grimes

Perry Farmers Market

The Perry Farmers Market features a variety of vendors selling everything from local produce to handcrafted items, baked goods, fresh flowers and more. In addition to the regular vendors, special event nights will return on the third Thursday of each month. Public Safety Night will be held in July, Back to School Night in August and Public Works Night in September. The market is also working with the Perry Public Library for its Healthy Steps produce giveaway program. The library purchases produce from vendors and then gives it away to market goers as a way to encourage people to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diet. Produce giveaways will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

When: Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June 2 through Sept. 29

Where: 2nd Street, between Willis Avenue and Warford

Van Meter Farmers Market

The Van Meter Farmers Market has kicked off the 2022 season thanks to support from the community.

Alyson Fannon, market coordinator, said she stepped up to run the market after she heard it wasn’t going to happen this year.

“I asked some local women that I know here and we have about 20 volunteers this year putting it together,” Fannon said. “Awesome group of community members that has come together to say no, we’ve got to have the farmers market this year. They all came together and did it and we’re very excited.”

In addition to regular vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, craft items and more, the market also features live music and food trucks.

“This year, we have a lot more kids activities. We have a whole booth dedicated just for kids for coloring pages, a farmers market scavenger hunt,” Fannon said.

The ever-popular Youth Entrepreneur Night will also return to wrap up the market season on Aug. 12.

Fannon was “blown away” by those stepping up as volunteers to help run the market this year. While they got a late start in planning the market in May, she said the volunteers came together to help line up vendors, live music and the food trucks.

Fannon has also enjoyed seeing the support from the community from sponsorships to sales of shopping totes.

“Our community came together, we got sponsors together and we raised the funds that we needed, it’s been awesome,” she said.

Fannon encourages the community to come check out the market each Friday.

“Just come on out, have some yummy food, listen to the music, shop some amazing vendors. It’s an awesome family night,” she said.

When: Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 12

Where: Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main St., Van Meter

Waukee Farmers Market

Waukee lights up every Wednesday afternoon with live music, food and local vendors at this market. New and returning vendors include Marissa Kay Apothecary, Happy Life Greens and B's Dough Co. Gourmet Mini Donuts.

When: Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June 1 through Sept. 28

Where: Triangle Park, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street, Waukee

Woodward Farmers Market

The Woodward Farmers Market will kick off the 2022 season on July 20 after the first market was canceled on July 6 because of weather.

Paylyn Waltz, market coordinator, is looking forward to seeing the market grow in its second year. She added that they are always open to new vendors. There are no vendor fees and Waltz said those interested in signing up are welcome to fill out a form on the Woodward,IA Farmers Market Facebook page.

“We’re just excited to bring it back to Woodward,” Waltz said. “It’s just a good time for the community to get out and enjoy the weather and support small business.”

When: Every other Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. from July 20 through Sept. 14

Where: The Plaza, Woodward