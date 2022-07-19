Here are 7 things to do around Dallas County, from the Cardboard Boat Regatta to a movie in the park

Staff Report

Adel Kiwanis Inflatable Night

5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Kinnick-Feller Park, 1000 Riverside Dr., Adel.

Join the Adel Kiwanis for a fun family event as they will bring inflatables to Kinnick Feller Park on Tuesday, July 19. This is a free-will donation event. The Adel Fresh Finds Farmers Market will also be going on with food and live music.

Cardboard Boat Regatta

6 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

The Adel Family Aquatic Center will host the Cardboard Boat Regatta on Thursday, July 21 with races starting at 6 p.m. While there is no fee to participate, pre-registration is required. Find a complete list of rules and register online at adel.activityreg.com.

2nd Street Block Party

5-10 p.m. Friday, July 22 on 2nd Street between Warford and Lucinda, Perry.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the 2nd Street Block Party from 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 22 on 2nd Street with live music by Standing Hampton from 5:30-9:30 p.m. 2nd Street will be closed between Lucinda and Warford Streets for a street dance. The event entrance will be located at the intersection of Warford and 2nd Streets, with the band set up near Lucinda Street in front of Ben's Five and Dime. Admission is $5 for those 21+ only. Proceeds will support the Perry Chamber of Commerce with upcoming projects such as a new digital sign near the Welcome Depot on Willis and 1st.

Movies in the Park

Sundown on Friday, July 22 at Evans Park.

The Adel Public Library is partnering with Adel Parks and Recreation to bring community members movies in the park this summer. "Luca" will be shown on July 22 at Island Park. The next movie will be shown on Aug. 27 at Kinnick-Feller Park. The family-friendly showings will begin at sundown. Attendees should bring their own blankets, chairs, drinks and snacks. Popcorn will be provided.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on Aug. 6.

Yoga in the Park

8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23 in Van Meter.

The Van Meter Parks and Rec board will host Yoga in the Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings through July. The group will meet under the trees by the legion parking lot. Attendees should bring a mat and water. The free classes will be held on July 23.

Pork Loin Dinner

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Meek Park, Minburn.

Gary Overla, Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 47, will be hosting a free-will pork loin dinner with chips and a drink from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at Meek Park in downtown Minburn. The public is invited to come enjoy some food and conversation with Overla.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.