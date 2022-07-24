Dallas County Extension cuts the ribbon on new building

The ribbon has been cut on the newest building at the Dallas County Fairgrounds.

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce and West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce brought the scissors to help Iowa State University Extension and Outreach cut the ribbon for the new Dallas County extension building on Thursday, July 14.

“We’re glad to have the Dallas County Extension as part of our community and this is a great showpiece for the Dallas County Fair,” said Jason Urban, Adel Chamber board member.

“We are happy to have this partnership with ISU Extension for Dallas County to support our membership base, our residents and our community as well. It’s a fantastic facility,” added Tom Florian, with the West Des Moines Chamber.

Matthew Ellerman, chair of the Dallas County Extension Council, said the new extension building has been a dream for 10+ years.

“This building has been a long time coming. We’re finally here and we’re super excited,” he said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “I’m thrilled and excited to show this great community and county what extension has to offer beyond what we’re already done.”

In a separate interview, Ellerman said the Dallas County Extension needed to expand to a larger building as they continue to grow. The new building doubles the space of the former extension location. The building is split into two sides with offices on one side and conference rooms along with a display kitchen on the other side.

The new space will allow the extension to offer a variety of programs and other events as well as open it up to 4-H clubs and other groups.

“You’re really going to hopefully see us around even more than we have been and be more involved and have more programming than we’ve had in the past,” Ellerman said. “It’s exciting, we have a new building and a new focus. We’re really looking to get out in the communities, Dallas County is exploding so there’s a lot of potential.”

The new extension building is located in the middle of the county on the Dallas County Fairgrounds, just steps away from its former location. Ellerman said it was important for the extension building to stay on the fairgrounds.

“I want to say thank you to the Dallas County Fair Board, they’ve been great to work with. This is going to be a partnership that’s going to last for many years to come,” he added during the ribbon cutting ceremony.