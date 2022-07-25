Dallas County Master Gardeners continue to build demonstration garden at the fairgrounds

Pops of yellow, red and pink could be spotted in the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden as zinnias and snapdragons started blooming during the fair at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel.

Those walking into the fairgrounds for the Dallas County Fair likely noticed a large cedar arbor near the flowers. The arbor was recently installed as part of the Dallas County Master Gardeners new demonstration garden. The garden moved to a new location last year to make room for the new Dallas County Extension building.

Megan Will, master gardener and master conservation coordinator for Dallas County through Iowa State University Extension, said the new, larger space will allow for more diversity within the garden with the addition of trees, shrubs and perennials. The larger garden will also feature smaller themed beds, including a pollinator area, alpine garden, ornamental grasses and more.

“It’s a true demonstration so you can get an idea of what something looks like and possibly visualize it in your yard,” Will said.

A flagstone path is set to be added to the demonstration garden after the fair. Will said they also plan to start planting trees and shrubs later this fall.

For now, community members can cut their own bouquets of zinnias, snapdragons and more starting Tuesday, July 26.

“People can bring a vase and $10 and they’ll go home with a bouquet of fresh flowers from the garden,” Will said.

She added that the cutting garden is a fundraiser to help the Dallas County Master Gardeners fund the plants for next year’s garden. The master gardeners also received grants from Dallas County Foundation and Bock Family Foundation, along with funds from the Adel Lions Club.

The master gardeners also hosted their second plant sale this spring and are planning to hold their first-ever iris sale from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 outside the Dallas County Extension Building.

Will said they are ahead of their three to four year plan for the demonstration garden.

“We’re very happy with grants that we applied for and our plant sales have done very well,” she added. “We were thinking it would take until year two to have the two hardscapes put in but we’re going to get them this year which means we can really start planting.”

She encourages community members to come check out the garden and cut a bouquet on Tuesdays through August.

“We’re just trying to get things to get people to come to learn about extension, see there’s going to be a garden there, learn more about it and learn more about plants,” Will said.

For more information, visit the Dallas County, IA Master Gardeners Facebook page.