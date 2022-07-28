Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall to be added near freedom rock in Minburn

There will soon be another way veterans are recognized near the Dallas County Freedom Rock in Minburn.

Paul Snyder, chair of the Freedom Park Committee, said they are planning to add a Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall. The wall will feature engraved bricks with names of past and present veterans who live or lived in Dallas County.

“The main deal was to just try and honor the Dallas County veterans,” Snyder said.

The Dallas County Freedom Rock was installed in 2019 south of The Nineteen14 along Highway 169 in Minburn. The rock, painted by Ray “Bubba” Sorensen, features the five Wilson brothers on one side and Nile Kinnick, of Adel, and Bob Feller, of Van Meter, on the other.

The Minburn American Legion Post 99 also installed a flag pole, added sidewalks, landscaping, lights and a storyboard.

The Freedom Park Committee was then spun out of the Freedom Rock Committee. Snyder said the Freedom Park Committee has been working to spruce up the park over the past year. Trees were planted and Snyder said the committee then started looking for another way to honor the veterans of Dallas County. The committee settled on the idea of installing a three-foot memorial wall with the names of past and present veterans.

Engraved bricks will be sold for $100. While many of the bricks will likely be purchased by family members, Snyder said there is also an option for those without family in the military.

“They can say 'I’d like to buy a brick for somebody from Van Meter, someone from Perry or the next Navy veteran,' we’ll do research and try and find somebody that’s deserving,” Snyder said. “As we have the information, we’ll get back to whoever it is who made the donation and let them know the brick they’re purchasing.”

The Freedom Park Committee is currently working on selling the bricks. Snyder said they hope to know how many bricks they have by this winter to determine how many walls they will install. Construction would then start in the spring. Any remaining proceeds from the sale of the bricks will be used for upkeep of the freedom rock park.

Brick order forms can be picked up at Minburn City Hall or downloaded and mailed to the Minburn American Legion Post #99 - Wall Fund PO Box 173 Minburn, IA 50167. Those interested in learning more about the project can also call Snyder at 515-422-4820.

“We’re hoping we get a big representation of veterans,” Snyder said. “We want people to realize this isn’t just Minburn or Perry, this is for the county. We want any veteran in the county that deserves to be recognized and this is an opportunity to have their name out there and in memory of them.”