Here are 7 things to do around Dallas County, from an outdoor movie to Public Safety Day

Staff Report

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Community Center Recreation Area, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The second movie to be shown will be "Jungle Cruise" on July 29 and The Outside Scoop Truck will also be on hand. The rest of the schedule includes "Sing 2" and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck on Aug. 19 and "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on Aug. 6.

Touch A Truck!

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at Waukee YMCA.

The Waukee YMCA will host Touch a Truck on Saturday, July 30. The family-fun event is open to YMCA members and non-members. Touch a Truck is an open house style event with opportunities to take a peek, touch and explore local community and emergency vehicles. Food trucks will be available for purchase. A free family flick n float will be showing at 12 p.m., which requires advance registration at tinyurl.com/6edtse8y.

Sweet Corn Festival Princess Contest Registration

5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 online.

Registration for the 2022 Sweet Corn Festival Princess Contest is open through Aug. 1. This free event, to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, is open to ADM girls entering 2nd-4th grade this fall. The princess and her court are selected by random drawing. Register online by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1.

Waukee Public Safety Day

5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 1300 SE La Grant Pkwy, Waukee.

The Waukee Police and Fire Departments will join forces again for Public Safety Day. Tour a fire truck, ride in the old fire truck and spray a real fire hose. Sit in a police car and meet real police officers. Enjoy grilled food from Fareway and a fun night of public safety activities.

Iris Sale

5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 outside Dallas County Extension Building, Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host an Iris Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 outside the Dallas County Extension Building on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Hump Day Prairie Hike

9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Forest Park, Perry.

Break up your week with a colorful morning hike! Mid-to-late summer is the peak blooming period for many of our native tallgrass prairie wildflower species, and we can expect to see many different colors of flowers, birds and pollinators in Dallas County’s diverse prairies. Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist for a relaxing exploratory hike to become more intimately acquainted with the prairies that once blanketed 70-80% of our state. This is the second of a 3-part series, each featuring a different prairie. Forest Park in Perry will be featured on Aug. 3 and Kuehn Conservation Area in Earlham on Aug. 10. All ages welcome. Register to be notified of weather cancelations at eventbrite.com/cc/summer-2022-public-programs-july-september-647699 or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.

43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival

Aug. 12-13 in Adel.

The 43rd Annual Sweet Corn Festival is produced by the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce and is a birthday party for the city of Adel as the city celebrates 175 years. The annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival welcomes thousands of visitors each year. The festival offers fun for the whole family and… free sweet corn. The event kick off on Friday, Aug. 12 with the husking of the corn starting at 4:30 p.m. at the southside of the police/fire department station, followed by the princess contest at 6:30 p.m. The festivities continue on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a 5K, parade, free entertainment, fun zone, street party and more. Find more information on the Adel Sweet Corn Festival Facebook page and at adelpartners.org/sweet-corn-festival.

Sweet Corn Festival 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at 215 N 11th St., Adel.

The Sweet Corn Festival 5K run/walk is hosted the second Saturday in August and takes place on the scenic brick streets in Adel along the parade route. The 2022 5K proceeds will benefit the Adel Partners Chamber trail committee for future projects and trail improvements, especially the plaza area at RRVT and Hwy 169. The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Awards are offered by age group. Register online or sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/3KOzkx8 On-site registration will take place Aug. 13 prior to starting time.

Sweet Corn Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Evans Park.

The ADM volleyball team will host an 18+ co-ed sand volleyball tournament during the Sweet Corn Festival. The entry fee is $100 per team with proceeds going to the ADM volleyball team. Sign up online.

