Construction gets underway on Pedal Plaza improvements

Adel’s Pedal Plaza is getting an upgrade along with a new name.

The ground was recently broken for the first phase of improvements to the plaza, soon to be renamed Adel Rotary Plaza, during a ceremony on June 23. The plaza improvement project is a joint effort between the Adel Partners Trail Committee and Adel Rotary.

Rebecca Hillmer said the trail committee started talking about a follow-up to the Kinnick to Raccoon Trail Improvement Project, which installed landscaping along the trail along with LED lights on the bridge over the Raccoon River.

“We decided this little park needed some attention,” Hillmer said of Pedal Plaza.

She then found out Adel Rotary was looking for a project to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary.

“It was kind of a match made in heaven,” Hillmer said of the two groups partnering to improve the plaza.

“It’s such a great fit for improving the community and it’s large enough to make an impact in the community for our 100th anniversary project,” added Matthew Karns, with Adel Rotary.

The first phase of the project will include removing and replacing the existing concrete in the plaza.

“We’ll come back in with two types of concrete, the first one will be a colored, stamped concrete so it’ll look like a brick pattern to bring in the Adel community with the brick roads. It will also be in a neat pattern so it mimics the bike trail path coming through here,” Karns said.

Standard concrete will be located around the outside for the amenities. A covered bench in Rotary blue and yellow will also be added for some shade, along with a new archway at the entrance and some interactive musical flowers.

“I’m most excited about the musical flowers,” Hillmer added. “I had run across something similar in Key West. That one was more like pipes that you went and used a mallet on the top. It was fun just to watch every single person who walked past take that mallet and hit it just to hear the music, old people, little kids so we hope the flowers will be like that too.”

The trail committee applied for a grant through the Dallas County Foundation and received $9,700 to help pay a portion of the $70,000 plaza improvement project. The committee also applied for a T-Mobile Hometown Grant.

“We want to congratulate Adel and the other 24 cities and towns for being selected to receive this Hometown Grant,” T-Mobile Territory Manager Gary Meier said during the June 23 ceremony. “As a Hometown Grant recipient, the city of Adel will receive $41,566 to jumpstart a vital community development project.”

Construction on the plaza is underway and Karns said they should wrap up the first phase by the end of the year.

“It will be a really great gathering space that we hope really highlights the community and (allows) Rotary to be involved in another opportunity to improve Adel,” Karns said.