Things to do around Dallas County include free concerts

Staff Report

Highway 141 Garage Sale

Aug. 5-6 along Highway 141.

The annual Highway 141 Garage Sale will return on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6. The sale route features 170+ miles of garage sales along Highway 141. Visit www.141sale.org for additional sale information.

Walking Tacos

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 5-6 at Granger Community Center.

The GFWC/Iowa Granger Women's Club will be selling walking tacos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 5-6 at the Granger Community Center during the Highway 141 Garage Sale. Maps for Granger sales will be available at Casey's and on the city's website, grangeriowa.org, as well as on the 141 website, 141sale.org.

Ice Cream and Brownies

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Woodward Christian Church.

Woodward Christian Church will be serving ice cream and brownies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 as part of the Hwy 141 Garage Sale. Come on in and enjoy ice cream and cool air. A free-will offering will be taken.

Friday Fest w/ Rescue Dogs

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Pattee Park Bandshell, Perry.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host Friday Fest on Friday, Aug. 5. Rescue Dogs will perform live music from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Pattee Park Bandshell. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games and their own basket of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass allowed). Pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors on site. The Perry Fire Department will be grilling out, along with pupusas from Sonia Calderon and mini cheesecakes for dessert from Techie Chef.

Perry Public Safety Day

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Perry Hy-Vee parking lot.

Perry Hy-Vee will host the annual Public Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The free event will feature vehicles and demonstrations by Perry Police Department, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Public Works Department and Dallas County EMS. LifeFlight will make an appearance if they are available.

Meet Me in Minburn

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The Meet Me in Minburn series will wrap up with a free concert on Saturday, Aug. 6. The outdoor skating rink will be open with free skate rental. A free-will donation meal of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and desserts will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. by Minburn Fire and Rescue. Roger Burger will perform from 7-9 p.m.

Beats and BBQ- 2nd Annual Bett and Bev’s Bushmen Collab

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Bett and Bev's, Perry.

Join Bett and Bev's in Perry for its second-ever outdoor event, featuring pulled pork dinners and baby back ribs. Bett and Bev's also welcomes THE BUSHMEN for some fork and funk for year two of BBQ fun. THE BUSHMEN are an Iowa Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame inductee. After a long day of shopping the Highway 141 sales, stop by for some boogie and BBQ from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Trent Miner Memorial Parent/Child Golf Tournament

9 a.m., 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

The annual Trent Miner Parent/Child Golf Tournament will return on Sunday, Aug. 7. The first parent/child session (13 years or younger) starts at 9 a.m. with a cost of $10 per person. The second parent/child session (14 years and older) starts at 1 p.m. with a cost of $25 per person. A parent can also be any relative. Attendees don't need to be signed up as a parent/child for the afternoon round. If someone is interested in participating and they don't have anyone to sign up with, organizers will slot them in. A meal is included with registration. Proceeds will go to the Trent Miner Scholarship Fund, Make a Wish and CaringBridge. For more information or to sign up, call the Perry Golf Country Club at 515-465-3852.

Gary Overla Meet and Greet

5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Perry Perk.

A meet and greet will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Perry Perk for Gary Overla, a Democratic candidate for state representative of the newly drawn Iowa House District 47. Light refreshments served during the event, hosted by Lou and Lois Hoger. Overla, of Dallas Center, is a social studies teacher at Perry High School and head boys high school soccer coach. The newly drawn district includes all of Greene and Guthrie Counties and a portion of Dallas County which includes Perry and Dallas Center.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Hump Day Prairie Hike

9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham

Break up your week with a colorful morning hike! Mid-to-late summer is the peak blooming period for many of our native tallgrass prairie wildflower species, and we can expect to see many different colors of flowers, birds and pollinators in Dallas County’s diverse prairies. Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist for a relaxing exploratory hike to become more intimately acquainted with the prairies that once blanketed 70-80% of our state. This is the third of a 3-part series, each featuring a different prairie. Kuehn Conservation Area in Earlham will be featured on Aug. 10. All ages welcome. Register to be notified of weather cancelations at eventbrite.com/cc/summer-2022-public-programs-july-september-647699 or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.

43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival

Aug. 12-13 in Adel.

The 43rd Annual Sweet Corn Festival is produced by the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce and is a birthday party for the city of Adel as the city celebrates 175 years. The annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival welcomes thousands of visitors each year. The festival offers fun for the whole family and… free sweet corn. The event kick off on Friday, Aug. 12 with the husking of the corn starting at 4:30 p.m. at the southside of the police/fire department station, followed by the princess contest at 6:30 p.m. The festivities continue on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a 5K, parade, free entertainment, fun zone, street party and more. Find more information on the Adel Sweet Corn Festival Facebook page and at adelpartners.org/sweet-corn-festival.

Sweet Corn Festival 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at 215 N 11th St., Adel.

The Sweet Corn Festival 5K run/walk is hosted the second Saturday in August and takes place on the scenic brick streets in Adel along the parade route. The 2022 5K proceeds will benefit the Adel Partners Chamber trail committee for future projects and trail improvements, especially the plaza area at RRVT and Hwy 169. The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Awards are offered by age group. Register online or sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/3KOzkx8 On-site registration will take place Aug. 13 prior to starting time.

Sweet Corn Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Evans Park.

The ADM volleyball team will host an 18+ co-ed sand volleyball tournament during the Sweet Corn Festival. The entry fee is $100 per team with proceeds going to the ADM volleyball team. Sign up online.

