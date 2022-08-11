Things to do around Dallas County include Adel's Sweet Corn Festival

Staff Report

2022 ADM Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at ADM High School.

The 2022 ADM Athletic Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 during the ADM All Alumni Reunion. This event is open to the public and free to attend. 2022 ADM Hall of Fame Inductees include Jordan Grove, Class of 2013; Rachel Harada, Class of 2011; Jon Hoy, Class of 1955 and Brad Person, Class of 1988. The inductees will be honored at the ADM Alumni Association All School Reunion on Aug. 11 in the 8-9 Commons, with the formal ceremony that evening at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival

Aug. 12-13 in Adel.

The 43rd Annual Sweet Corn Festival is produced by the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce and is a birthday party for the city of Adel as the city celebrates 175 years. The annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival welcomes thousands of visitors each year. The festival offers fun for the whole family and… free sweet corn. The event kick off on Friday, Aug. 12 with the husking of the corn starting at 4:30 p.m. at the southside of the police/fire department station, followed by the princess contest at 6:30 p.m. The festivities continue on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a 5K, parade, free entertainment, fun zone, street party and more. Find more information on the Adel Sweet Corn Festival Facebook page.

Sweet Corn Festival 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at 215 N 11th St., Adel.

The Sweet Corn Festival 5K run/walk is hosted the second Saturday in August and takes place on the scenic brick streets in Adel along the parade route. The 2022 5K proceeds will benefit the Adel Partners Chamber trail committee for future projects and trail improvements, especially the plaza area at RRVT and Hwy 169. The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Awards are offered by age group. Register online or sign up to volunteer. On-site registration will take place Aug. 13 prior to starting time.

Sweet Corn Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Evans Park.

The ADM volleyball team will host an 18+ co-ed sand volleyball tournament during the Sweet Corn Festival. The entry fee is $100 per team with proceeds going to the ADM volleyball team. Sign up online.

Doggy Dip

6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

The Adel Family Aquatic Center invites residents to bring their four-legged friends to the pool for a splash of fun on the final day of the 2022 pool season. The cost is $5 per dog.

Final Pool Party and Groundbreaking

6:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at Lena Moser Memorial Pool, Dallas Center.

Dallas Center will be celebrating the past and future of the Dallas Center Lena Moser Memorial Pool on Sunday, Aug. 14. The event will feature some fun photos, a remembrance of all of the great times had at the pool and the groundbreaking for new pool coming in 2023. No RSVP required, just show up and share some memories! All present and past lifeguards/pool employees throughout the years are also invited to participate in a group photo at 6:45 p.m.

Dallas Center Pool Closing After Party

7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at The Handlebar.

Following the community groundbreaking ceremony at 7:15 p.m. for the new pool, residents are invited to make their way over to The Handlebar for the after party. A full bar, appetizers and desserts will be available.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Community Center Recreation Area, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The third movie to be shown will be "Sing 2" on July 29 and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck will also be on hand. "Spiderman: No Way Home" will wrap up the series at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

Dallas Center Fall Festival

Friday, Aug. 26 - Saturday, Aug. 27 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Fall Festival returns on Aug. 27-28 with a DALLAS CENTER:

YEAR-ROUND FUN--​PICK YOUR SEASON" theme. Activities kick off on Aug. 26 with a farmers market, DJ music, lawn games, free open skating and sand volleyball in Mound Park, a carnival on Walnut Street and more. The festivities continue on Aug. 27 with a pancake breakfast and 5K run followed by the Leonard Moss Memorial Parade at 10 a.m. Activities continue after the parade, including a car and truck show, tractor show, carnival rides, kids games, sand volleyball, dodgeball, ice cream social, pie auction and more. The two-day festival wraps up with live music by Brian Herrin at Heritage Park, a lip sync contest at Mound Park and fireworks. Find more information on the DC Celebrations, Dallas Center, Iowa, Facebook page or at dallascentercelebrations.com. Carnival tickets are also available for pre-sale at local Dallas Center businesses, including Sugar Grove Goods, Kids Korner, Medicap, Raccoon Valley Bank, The Baker's Pantry and the library. Proceeds from tickets purchased before 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 will go towards the cost of the carnival.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Pattee Park.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 in a new location at Pattee Park. The parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. The parade, open to anyone looking to participate, will go down 10th Street and Willis to Pattee Park. Kids activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other activities include music, dancers, food, vendors and more throughout the day.

