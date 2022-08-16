A look back at this year's Sweet Corn Festival in photos and video

Staff Report

Around seven tons of corn were given away during the 43rd annual Sweet Corn Festival in Adel on Aug. 12-13. Take a look back as volunteers helped prepare, cook and serve all of the corn.

The community turned out on Friday night to help shuck 310 bags of corn from Deardorff Sweet Corn. Members of the Raccoon Valley Sportsman Club then helped clean and prep the corn before more volunteers helped cook it on Saturday.

A block away, families gathered to watch the Sweet Corn Princess contest. Twenty ADM second, third and fourth grade students competed for the crown before the princess and the runners-up were chosen by a random drawing. The 2022 Sweet Corn Princess is ADM second-grader Lennox Scott. The first, second and third runners-up, respectively, are Joplyn Brokaw, Emma Strahl and Juliette Delp.

Thousands then gathered Saturday morning for the Sweet Corn Festival parade. This year's parade featured a birthday theme as the city of Adel is celebrating 175 years. The parade featured entries from businesses, churches, sports teams and more.

Parade attendees soon made their way over to get in line for free sweet corn. Volunteers helped cook and serve seven tons, or around 14,880 ears, of sweet corn. Community members and area residents grabbed a plate of corn before stopping by the butter and salt stations and then finding a place to sit and enjoy the corn. Other activities included a fun zone, car show, vendors and more throughout Saturday.

The 44th annual Sweet Corn Festival is set to return on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.