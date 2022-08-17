Family’s move to Dallas County leads to launch of Tripple Berry Farm and Outlaw Bacon

A mistake led to one of Outlaw Bacon’s most popular items.

“We got a case of chicken wings by mistake. They were supposed to be chicken tenders and we got chicken wings,” Doug Tripple said. He decided to throw them in the smoker before posting on Facebook “and boom, they were gone.”

The smoked chicken wings are now one of the most popular items, along with three-pepper bacon.

“We had one idea for the business and we’re just realizing people really like wings or quick pick-up food so we’re being flexible,” Juli Tripple said after Tripple Berry Farm and Outlaw Bacon launched this summer.

The Tripples moved to their farm outside of Linden in Dallas County last spring. Both came from health care backgrounds before Doug moved into IT. They decided to start looking for a new place once their suburban neighborhood in Polk City started to get crowded.

“We always said we should get some land and move out into the country,” Doug said. “Since my full-time job went remote, it didn’t matter where we lived and her job was also remote at the time. Some random Tuesday she’s like 'look at this place.’”

He joked about putting an offer in but that’s what they did after driving out to take a look at the farm. The offer was accepted and the family moved to rural Dallas County.

“It just felt like during the pandemic everything slowed down and you got to spend time with family and you weren’t driving to work every day,” Juli added. “It really felt like oh, we only have so much time with these kiddos at home before they graduate. We really wanted more of that family time. That’s a lot of the reason as well.”

The previous owners had grown strawberries and raspberries. The Tripples worked on getting the high tunnels back up and running and converting a former barber shop on the property into a commercial kitchen.

“I’m a computer engineer, I know nothing about farming, fruits, veggies. I bought it at the store and that was pretty much it,” Doug said. “We thought we’d buy some property and move to the country. It was a steep learning curve, very steep.”

The pair launched Tripple Berry Farm and Outlaw Bacon, though the licensing process took around six months. A grand opening for both businesses was held on July 9 with samples of raspberries, raspberry lemonade and bacon.

Doug started curing bacon during the COVID-19 pandemic. He can now smoke and package just about any meat through their commercial kitchen.

“We dry rub the cure and seasonings by hand and then it is aged naturally for 10 days before smoking it,” Juli said of what makes their bacon special. “We don't add any water so when you cook our bacon, you won't see it shrink like other bacon. We chip the hardwood the day we smoke to ensure the smoke flavor is fresh and penetrates the bacon. We use a blend of local apple, cherry and hickory wood.”

While the chicken wings and three pepper bacon are popular items, they also smoke brisket, pulled pork and more. They can also do custom-smoked meat orders. Doug said they are looking at adding prepared soups that could be picked up curbside in the fall, along with ribs and mac and cheese.

Raspberries are the other half of the operation. The Tripples offer u-pick raspberries along with jam and syrup. Three varieties of raspberries are planted in the high tunnel, Doug said, with the Encore coming early around July 4, Joan J in mid-summer and Himbo in late summer. While this year’s berry crop was late, Juli said “now they’re popping and coming like crazy.”

“We were picking into October last year. With the high tunnel, it really extends the season,” she added. “We’ll probably go to more weekend hours when school starts.”

Doug added that they also pick berries to produce jams and syrups. They picked around 400 pounds of berries last year and are still producing syrup from the frozen berries.

“We’re hoping we’ll have enough product to carry us through to the winter so we have jam all year long,” he said.

The Tripples decided to start slow with selling berries, jam, syrup and bacon along with smoked pulled pork at a couple farmers markets in Perry along with Adel’s Sweet Corn Festival. Juli was surprised at how quick the berries went at the Perry Farmers Market, along with the lemonade.

“When we serve the raspberry lemonade, we can’t make it fast enough. We ran out of lids and cups, we ran out of ice,” Doug said.

The Tripples have enjoyed seeing the community support from those who came out to the grand opening and others who have come back to get their berry and bacon fix.

Though they agreed that it’s a lot of work as the entire family stays busy picking berries and pulling weeds or putting bellies on to cure before smoking.

“It’s been an adventure,” Juli said.

“It’s been fun. Always having a supply of bacon around is fun,” Doug added.

Find more information on the Tripple Berry Farm website or follow the farm’s Facebook page for an updated list of u-pick times.