Things to do this weekend around Dallas County include Fan Fest, Adel Breakout Rodeo

Fan Fest

4:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Van Meter High School, Veterans Reception Center.

Come and help kick off the 2022 school year at Fan Fest, sponsored by the Van Meter Athletic Booster Club. The night will kick off with football and volleyball scrimmages at the high school and will wrap up at the Veterans Reception Center. Van Meter apparel will also be for sale. Cash bar and food trucks will be available. The football scrimmage will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the high school, followed by the volleyball scrimmage at 5 p.m. and the parade of athletes at 6:15 p.m. The festivities move over to the Veterans Reception Center as food trucks open at 6 p.m. The silent auction will be open from 6-8:30 p.m. and the inflatables will open at 7 p.m.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Community Center Recreation Area, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The third movie to be shown will be "Sing 2" on July 29 and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck will also be on hand. "Spiderman: No Way Home" will wrap up the series at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

2022 Adel Breakout Rodeo

Aug. 19-20 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The 2022 Adel Breakout Rodeo will feature two nights of rodeo action by the Wright Rodeo Co. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds. Mutton busting will be held both nights. Fifty slots are open each night and those looking to participate can pre-register online. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo action starting at 7 p.m., followed by live music. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6-11 and free for ages 5 and under.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Dallas Center Fall Festival

Friday, Aug. 26 - Saturday, Aug. 27 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Fall Festival returns on Aug. 27-28 with a DALLAS CENTER:

YEAR-ROUND FUN--​PICK YOUR SEASON" theme. Activities kick off on Aug. 26 with a farmers market, DJ music, lawn games, free open skating and sand volleyball in Mound Park, a carnival on Walnut Street and more. The festivities continue on Aug. 27 with a pancake breakfast and 5K run followed by the Leonard Moss Memorial Parade at 10 a.m. Activities continue after the parade, including a car and truck show, tractor show, carnival rides, kids games, sand volleyball, dodgeball, ice cream social, pie auction and more. The two-day festival wraps up with live music by Brian Herrin at Heritage Park, a lip sync contest at Mound Park and fireworks. Find more information on the DC Celebrations Facebook page or website. Carnival tickets are also available for pre-sale at local Dallas Center businesses, including Sugar Grove Goods, Kids Korner, Medicap, Raccoon Valley Bank, The Baker's Pantry and the library. Proceeds from tickets purchased before 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 will go towards the cost of the carnival.

Granger Days

Saturday, Aug. 27 in Granger.

Granger Days will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park. There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks. Find a full schedule on the Granger Days Facebook page.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Pattee Park.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 in a new location at Pattee Park. The parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. The parade, open to anyone looking to participate, will go down 10th Street and Willis to Pattee Park. Kids activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other activities include music, dancers, food, vendors and more throughout the day.

Movies in the Park

Sundown on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Kinnick-Feller Park.

The Adel Public Library is partnering with Adel Parks and Recreation to bring community members movies in the park this summer. The final movie will be "Sing 2" on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Kinnick-Feller Park. The family-friendly showings will begin at sundown. Attendees should bring their own blankets, chairs, drinks and snacks. Popcorn will be provided.

