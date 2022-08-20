ADM senior performs national anthem at Iowa Firefighters Memorial Service

Special to Dallas County News

Halli Weddle, an ADM senior, performed the national anthem at the Iowa Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, June 12 in Coralville. This was her second year to sing and she has been asked to sing again next year.

Weddle is active in the ADM FFA and will be co-vice president this year. She also has had the privilege to sing for the Adel Pheasants Forever Chapter, Ducks Unlimited, Dallas County Fair, Figure 8 Races and also at the 2021 Beef Expo.

She is the daughter of Joe and Tracy Weddle of Minburn and granddaughter of Tom and Ellen Campbell of Panora and Kathy Walker of Jefferson.

The Iowa Firefighters Memorial Service is held each year at the site of the Iowa Firefighters Memorial in Coralville to honor those firefighters that have died in the past year as well as all that have passed before them. This event, hosted by the Iowa Firefighters Association, draws firefighters, families and friends to honor the courage and service of Iowa firefighters and mourn the loss of loved ones. Names are added to the wall honoring firefighters who have served their respective fire department at least 10 years and have passed away, and firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.

Next year’s service will be held on June 11, 2023, with a candlelight service on the evening of June 10.