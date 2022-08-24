Dallas Center Fall Festival set to return Aug. 26-27

The Dallas Center Fall Festival will return Friday and Saturday with a variety of activities for the whole family.

“Fall Festival, really it’s been our goal to be geared around kids and families” while providing low-cost entertainment, Lezlie Ellerman said.

Ellerman, who chairs the Fall Festival committee, said the festivities will kick off on Friday night in Mound Park with the Dallas Center Farmers Market, Toby the Balloon Dude and Sparkle Hula Hoop Dance Party.

The Ohana Pedal Power Tractor Pull will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Walnut Street and free hot dogs will be given away.

“Friday night you can come and eat supper, participate in the pedal pull, all of that is free. The balloons are free, learning how to hula hoop is free,” Ellerman said.

The Scott Amusements Carnival will be open from 5-10 p.m. Friday on Walnut Street. Ellerman encourages community members to purchase pre-sale tickets as all proceeds before 5 p.m. on Friday will go directly toward off-setting the cost of the carnival. That includes pre-sale wristband tickets.

“We can sell wristbands in advance for $15 instead of $20 for the Saturday night wristband time. And all of that also goes 100% to us if it’s purchased before 5 p.m. on Friday,” Ellerman said.

Pre-sale tickets will be available until 5 p.m. Friday at the library, Sugar Grove Goods, Kids Korner, Medicap, The Baker’s Pantry and Raccoon Valley Bank.

Saturday’s activities will kick off with the Rotary breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a 5K race. The Leonard Moss Memorial Parade will make its way down Walnut Street at 10 a.m. No pre-registration is required and the parade will start lining up at 9:30 a.m. at Mound Park near the skating rink.

The festivities continue with a sand volleyball and bean bag toss tournaments, car show, ice cream social, old fashioned kids games, Bunco with wine at Sugar Grove Goods, Cow Pie Drop and more. New this year is a pie eating contest sponsored by The Baker’s Pantry and the DC Dog Mayor contest.

The evening will wrap up with a free-will donation dinner, live music by Brian Herrin and a fireworks show. While there isn’t a beer garden, Ellerman said attendees can bring wine or beer to Heritage Park Saturday evening.

“You can bring a lawn chair and your own beverages and enjoy live music,” she said.

Ellerman encourages residents to come check out all of the Fall Festival activities on Friday and Saturday.

“Bring your family, it doesn’t have to be an expensive day, it’s just a good old-fashioned small-town festival,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing that little Dallas Center can put on a festival like we do.”

For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit the Dallas Center Celebrations website and DC Celebrations, Dallas Center, Iowa Facebook page.