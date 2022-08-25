High school composites now on display at Roy R. Estle Memorial Library in Dallas Center

Composites of Dallas Center and Dallas Center-Grimes students now have a new home at the Roy R. Estle Memorial Library in Dallas Center.

The composites, featuring photos of Dallas Center and later Dallas Community and Dallas Center-Grimes classes, were hanging in the middle school, which was formerly the high school before DCG High School opened in 2002. The composites were placed in storage two years ago while construction was going on at the middle school.

“One afternoon Margie (Kenyon) and I were talking about the composites and came up with the brilliant idea of putting them somewhere where they could be seen in Dallas Center,” Buck Buckalew said. “We thought of the library and we approached Shelly (Cory). Shelly was all in, she was awesome about doing this.”

Buckalew and Kenyon approached DCG Superintendent Scott Grimes about placing the composites at the library and Buckalew said Grimes didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Grimes said the district had started the process to digitize the composites before they ended up being placed in storage.

“We got past the point of trying to digitize them, we said ‘let’s just get them into a safe place’ and felt like Dallas Center was the best place for that because a lot of the history within these pictures is from Dallas Center,” Grimes said.

The composites at the library feature photos of students who graduated from Dallas Center High School from 1913 to 2002. Composites from DCG classes 2003 and later are located at the current high school.

The older composites were brought to the library and placed into frames in a display case. Some of the composites, like from 1913, were blown up from smaller photos while others, like 1973, are still missing. While Buckalew said they had a few glitches, overall he is happy with how the project turned out.

“Without the cooperation of Scott Grimes and Shelly, this wouldn’t have happened,” he added.

Library funds helped pay for the composite display case.

“We’re very excited to have them here,” Library Director Shelly Cory said. “This is our genealogy section so it fits right in with everything that we have for the town’s history.”

Margie Kenyon was also happy to see the composites find a new home at the library.

“What makes this so unique is now people have access to them,” she added. “When there’s class reunions, we have such a nice room back here that they can move this portable device back there and enjoy that. It helps advertise our wonderful building as well as history.”

More:Dallas Center Fall Festival set to return Aug. 26-27

While the composites can be viewed anytime the library is open, they will also be available during this weekend’s Fall Festival. The high school composites, memorabilia and Dallas Center photos will be available to view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the library's south community room.

“We’ve had a great response,” Cory said of the composites. “Kids and adults have flipped through them already and have had fun finding their siblings and parents. It’s been a lot of fun already.”