Things to do around Dallas County this weekend include Dallas Center Fall Festival, Granger Days

Staff Report

Dallas Center Fall Festival

Friday, Aug. 26 - Saturday, Aug. 27 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Fall Festival returns on Aug. 26-27 with a DALLAS CENTER:

YEAR-ROUND FUN--​PICK YOUR SEASON" theme. Activities kick off on Aug. 26 with a farmers market, DJ music, lawn games, free open skating and sand volleyball in Mound Park, a carnival on Walnut Street and more. The festivities continue on Aug. 27 with a pancake breakfast and 5K run followed by the Leonard Moss Memorial Parade at 10 a.m. Activities continue after the parade, including a car and truck show, tractor show, carnival rides, kids games, sand volleyball, dodgeball, ice cream social, pie auction and more. The two-day festival wraps up with live music by Brian Herrin at Heritage Park, a lip sync contest at Mound Park and fireworks. Find more information on the DC Celebrations Facebook page or website. Carnival tickets are also available for pre-sale at local Dallas Center businesses, including Sugar Grove Goods, Kids Korner, Medicap, Raccoon Valley Bank, The Baker's Pantry and the library. Proceeds from tickets purchased before 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 will go towards the cost of the carnival.

Granger Days

Saturday, Aug. 27 in Granger.

Granger Days will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park. There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks. Find a full schedule on the Granger Days Facebook page.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Pattee Park.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 in a new location at Pattee Park. The parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. The parade, open to anyone looking to participate, will go down 10th Street and Willis to Pattee Park. Kids activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other activities include music, dancers, food, vendors and more throughout the day.

Tour de Grimes

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Waterworks Park, 200 N James St., Grimes.

The Tour de Grimes is an annual bike ride event that begins and ends at Waterworks Park in Grimes. The event is a fundraising effort for what will eventually be a new veterans exhibit in the Heritage at Grimes development, adjacent to the new Grimes Public Library, which is currently under construction. This is a family-friendly event and is comprised of two separate rides. The first is a "Fun Ride" which is a 21.8 mile round (round trip), with a planned pit-stop at Kinship Brewery in Waukee. The first ride departs at 10:30 a.m. The second ride is referred to as the "Family Ride." This route is shorter, only 4.63 miles, and is ideal for families with young children or people who want to support a good cause, but don't have quite as much time to commit. The Family Ride departs at 11 a.m. and will be led by Grimes Mayor Scott Mikkelsen, which is why this event is also referred to as the Mayor's Bike Ride. Cost to participate is as follows: Individual riders can register in advance or the day of the ride for $10/person. A family can register for their entire group for $20. Additional donations are not expected, but would be welcome in support advancing the veterans exhibit project more quickly. Advance registration is available online through Eventbrite by searching Tour de Grimes | Bike Ride.

Movies in the Park

Sundown on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Kinnick-Feller Park.

The Adel Public Library is partnering with Adel Parks and Recreation to bring community members movies in the park this summer. The final movie will be "Sing 2" on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Kinnick-Feller Park. The family-friendly showings will begin at sundown. Attendees should bring their own blankets, chairs, drinks and snacks. Popcorn will be provided.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. "Spiderman: No Way Home" will wrap up the series at Granger Days on Aug. 27 at Centennial Park.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Retirement Open House for Sheriff Leonard

3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Dallas County Sheriff's Office, 28985 Thin Blue Line Lane, Adel

After five elections, almost 16 years as Dallas County Sheriff, 28 years of law enforcement service and four years of service in the Marine Corps, Sheriff Chad Leonard has decided to retire. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office would like to show appreciation to Sheriff Leonard by hosting an informal meet and greet at the Dallas County Sheriff's Office from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 31, for those that want to stop in on his last day of service.

Passport to Adel

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 around Adel.

On Sept. 1, visit participating businesses in Adel to get your passport “stamped.” Once you’ve filled out your passport, head over to Penoach Winery to enjoy a glass of wine and turn in your completed passport. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket with items from each of the participating business: Azaela Lane, A You’re Adorable Children’s Clothing Boutique, Adel Flowers & Gifts, Adel Health Mart, Iconic, Penoach Winery, Real Deals, Roots and The Morning Grind. Cards must be turned in by 8 p.m.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.