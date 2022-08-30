South Dallas County Landfill offers tips for disposing of rechargeable, lithium batteries

COURTESY OF SOUTH DALLAS COUNTY LANDFILL

Special to Dallas County News

The fire at Adel’s South Dallas County Landfill on Aug. 10, and other recent fires like it, were the result of damage penetrating the battery pack of rechargeable/lithium batteries, causing a short circuit and the battery to catch fire. The Adel Fire Department has had to respond to these fires, sometimes in the middle of the night.

To avoid future occurrences, the landfill offers the answers to common questions as posted on Metro Waste Authority’s website and adds ways to dispose of all kinds of batteries at the South Dallas County Landfill.

So, Watt’s the Deal with Batteries?

In the era of gadgets and the swift pace of evolving technology, almost everything we use day-to-day has a battery. Cell phones, laptops, game consoles, cameras, tablets, power tools and more!

Not all of these batteries are the same, knowing how to dispose of each type of battery is important for the health and safety of you and those around you.

Rechargeable/Lithium

Did you know rechargeable batteries contain hazardous material that is highly flammable? That’s right! When the shell is cracked on these types of batteries, they are susceptible to moisture and can easily start on fire. We’re not sure if you’ve seen the heavy equipment that collects and moves garbage, but those shells are sure to crack under the pressure!

To know if one of your devices has one of these hazardous batteries, first ask yourself if the item takes a charge. Common gadgets that have hazardous batteries are cell phones, laptops, cameras, power tools, etc.

So, How Do I Get Rid of Them?

The good news is, you can get rid of these types of batteries for free by dropping them off at the South Dallas County Landfill Office, 2000 Main Street, Adel, during regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

WATT About Alkaline Batteries? (AA,AAA)

Traditional alkaline (single use) batteries can be recycled for $! per pound at the Metro Waste Authority Bondurant location. You can also throw alkaline batteries away in your normal trash or bring them to the South Dallas County Landfill Office if you’re not sure and we’ll help you decide.