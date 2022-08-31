Things to do around Dallas County include Passport to Adel, Artists in the Courtyard

Staff Report

Passport to Adel

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 around Adel.

On Sept. 1, visit participating businesses in Adel to get your passport “stamped.” Once you’ve filled out your passport, head over to Penoach Winery to enjoy a glass of wine and turn in your completed passport. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket with items from each of the participating business: Azaela Lane, A You’re Adorable Children’s Clothing Boutique, Adel Flowers & Gifts, Adel Health Mart, Iconic, Penoach Winery, Real Deals, Roots and The Morning Grind. Cards must be turned in by 8 p.m.

Artists in the Courtyard

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Soumas Court.

Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops, and experience the art of Iowa. Soumas Court is located in Downtown Perry on Willis Avenue between 1st and 2nd Street, east of the Hotel Pattee.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays until frost at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration

3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke 2022’s theme is “Much can be learned by watching children at play.” The Meskwaki Nation will be featured with a youth drum group and dancers, Dallas Chief Eagle will share his Hoop Dance presentation with audience participation around a bonfire, plus more traditional drums and dancers in regalia. A rehabilitated raptor and tagged migrating monarchs will be released. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The event is free. Concessions will be available on-site. More details will be released on DCCB’s Facebook page, Instagram and Weekly eNews. For more information, email Chris Adkins, Dallas County Conservation Board Environmental Education Coordinator at chris.adkins@dallascountyiowa.gov.

Apple Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will host the 13th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Apples from Dallas County Orchard will be available along with Mulled Apple and CranApple Wine. Other activities include tractor and wagon rides, face painting, marshmallow roasting (weather permitting) and live music by Hillbilly Air Show from 1-4 p.m. Vendors will also be set up selling produce, crafts, ice cream, baked goods and various unique items, all Iowa grown or created. While the festival is free admission, organizers request that a cash donation or a non-perishable food item be brought along that they will donate to the local food panty.

De Soto Fun Days

Saturday, Sept. 17 at Little Bridge Park, De Soto.

De Soto Fun Days returns on Saturday, Sept. 17. The parade line-up will start at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. Other activities in Little Bridge Park include bounce houses, Zoomers, stage entertainment, balloon artist, crafts with the library, fire department water games, Bingo, food trucks and a car show.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.