Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration set for Sept. 10

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

How do you awaken a prairie? How might you be awoken by seeking the answer to this question? Dallas County Conservation Board invites area residents to join the annual Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American Celebration to explore answers to these questions. DCCB’s long-standing position is that one of the best ways to awaken a prairie, and the residents of Dallas County, is to return the music, dances, stories, drums and songs of this place’s First Nations Peoples to today’s landscape.

This year’s celebration will be held from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Kuehn Conservation Area. The celebration’s theme is “Much can be learned by watching children at play,” a reflection on the words of Black Elk, the Lakota Elder.

DCCB is teaming with the Meskwaki Nation, inviting their children to share their lessons. In the arena at Kuehn, carved into the restored tallgrass prairie, a Meskwaki youth dance troupe will perform some of their traditional dances in regalia. The Meskwaki youth will utilize this event to promote cultural unity and friendship, as they interpret these dances and share the importance of these traditions for their People. Celebration participants will be invited to join the Meskwaki youth, dancing in the arena.

Additionally, a Meskwaki youth drum will team with the traditional Meskwaki Brown Otter drum, to explain the role of the drum and songs in their culture and ceremonies. Attending to another of the celebration’s awakening traditions will be the release of a rehabilitated raptor and tagged migratory monarch butterflies back into the wild skies above the arena.

Each year the celebration strives to balance the new awakenings of the current year’s theme, with the traditions of the proceeding years of gathering at this place. Traditions will be honored as DCCB once again welcomes Dallas Chief Eagle, world champion traditional Hoop Dancer. Dallas will perform an exhibition hoop dance and interpretation in the arena. And as tradition holds, Dallas will conclude the celebration by engaging the audience in storytelling and dance around a bonfire.

This celebration is free to the public. In respect to the Meskwaki traditions, DCCB asks that no dogs enter the arena. Concessions, Snappy’s Fire Stick BBQ, will be available on site. Attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

"Enjoy the magical setting of Kuehn, with the long light of evening across the autumn hues of the prairie, emboldened by the invitation to be awakened by the youth, drum, dance, and stories of our prairie’s first voices," DCCB organizers said of the celebration.

For more information, email Chris Adkins, Dallas County Conservation Board Environmental Education Coordinator at chris.adkins@dallascountyiowa.gov.