Things to do this weekend around Dallas County include Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration

Buy Nothing Event

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Minburn United Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut St., Minburn.

Minburn United Methodist Church invites area residents to attend its Buy Nothing Event on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event is a garage sale where everything is free.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Lunch

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Minburn United Methodist Church.

The Minburn United Methodist Church Girls Club will serve a pulled pork sandwich lunch from on Saturday, Sept. 10. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, drinks and desserts. The cost is $6 for one sandwich meal and $8 for two sandwich meals. Proceeds will go to the Minburn UMC Girls Club to help raise funds for the group's big mission project next summer.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration

3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke 2022’s theme is “Much can be learned by watching children at play.” The Meskwaki Nation will be featured with a youth drum group and dancers, Dallas Chief Eagle will share his Hoop Dance presentation with audience participation around a bonfire, plus more traditional drums and dancers in regalia. A rehabilitated raptor and tagged migrating monarchs will be released. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The event is free. Concessions will be available on-site. More details will be released on DCCB’s Facebook page, Instagram and Weekly eNews. For more information, email Chris Adkins, Dallas County Conservation Board Environmental Education Coordinator at chris.adkins@dallascountyiowa.gov.

Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Supper

5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Woodward Fire Department.

The city of Woodward will host the first annual Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Supper on Sunday, Sept. 11. Burgers, hot dogs, sides and drinks will be served. A free-will donation will be taken with all proceeds going to the Woodward Fire Department. Bring the family as the department will also have trucks on display.

ADM TigerFest

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at ADM High School / Middle School Campus.

Adel DeSoto Minburn Schools invites the ADM Community to join in TigerFest on Thursday, Sept. 15 to celebrate ADM Homecoming. Experience bounce houses for kids and other free games from 5:30-7 p.m. The ADM Athletic Booster club is also sponsoring a senior athlete autograph tent. Come grab a poster and autograph from your favorite athlete. Food and dessert from the FFA and the ADM Fine Arts Booster Club will be available for purchase in the concessions area of ADM Stadium. Attendees are asked to enter the ADM High School parking lot through the west entrance.

ADM District Pep Rally, Coronation, Powder Puff Football

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at ADM Stadium.

The District Pep Rally will start at 7 p.m. at ADM Stadium and will highlight band, cheer, dance, XC, volleyball and football teams in 7th through 12th grades. The pep rally will begin with middle school activities and end with the high school football team. The ADM Homecoming Coronation will take place at the end of the District Pep Rally at ADM Stadium. The annual ADM Homecoming Powder Puff Football game will start at 8 p.m. at ADM Stadium. Food and dessert from the FFA and the ADM Fine Arts Booster Club will be available for purchase in the concessions area of ADM Stadium. Attendees are asked to enter the ADM High School parking lot through the west entrance.

DCG Booster Homecoming Tailgate

5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.

The DCG Booster Club and the Allers Family invites the community to enjoy some pregame fun just outside the gates of the stadium on Friday, Sept. 16. The event will feature food for the first 100 guests, some fun games, a DJ and raffles with a $200 gift card and a Yeti backpack cooler.

ADM Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party

6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Pavilion at 10th and Main Streets, Adel

The ADM Alumni Association, in coordination and cooperation with ADM Schools, will host a one-time Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Pavilion as the alumni association is celebrating 25 years. While the association encourages everyone to attend the game in person, 25 years is a milestone to celebrate and wanted to give those alums and fans, who would probably not attend the game in person, a place to gather as one and cheer on the Tigers as they take on the Winterset Huskies. For those familiar with Adel Partners last Friday of the month concerts over past summers, it's the same principal. That is, bring your food, drinks and lawn chairs, and instead of listening to music, the ADM Tigers Homecoming football game will be live streamed. No registration or ticket needed. Come for an evening of relaxing enjoyment as you cheer on the Tiger gridders.

Apple Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will host the 13th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Apples from Dallas County Orchard will be available along with Mulled Apple and CranApple Wine. Other activities include tractor and wagon rides, face painting, marshmallow roasting (weather permitting) and live music by Hillbilly Air Show from 1-4 p.m. Vendors will also be set up selling produce, crafts, ice cream, baked goods and various unique items, all Iowa grown or created. While the festival is free admission, organizers request that a cash donation or a non-perishable food item be brought along that they will donate to the local food panty.

De Soto Fun Days

Saturday, Sept. 17 at Little Bridge Park, De Soto.

De Soto Fun Days returns on Saturday, Sept. 17. The parade line-up will start at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. Other activities in Little Bridge Park include bounce houses, Zoomers, stage entertainment, balloon artist, crafts with the library, fire department water games, Bingo, food trucks and a car show.

Vintage and Made Fair {Fall Edition}

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

Vintage and Made Fair is an indoor/outdoor market featuring antique and vintage home décor, jewelry, handcrafted goods, outdoor accents, seasonal flora, food trucks, live music and everything you need to create a vintage and handmade lifestyle. The fair is a 1-day event where shoppers and over 150 vendors can share a love for vintage and indie craft on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. Admission is $10 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Find more information at www.vintageandmadefair.com or on the Vintage & Made Facebook page.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 24-25 along Des Moines River Valley.

The annual Art Harvest Tour is a free, self-guided studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. In addition to enjoying the studios, you'll see a much wider selection of the artists work, and great prices and specials too. A number of artists will be demonstrating throughout the weekend as well. ​The 2022 Art Harvest Tour will feature eight stops and 24 artists in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Ames, Boone and Ogden. Find more information at www.artontheprairie.org/art-harvest-tour.html

Van Meter Visitor Festival

Saturday, Sept. 24 in Van Meter.

Come discover the legend of the Van Meter Visitor on Saturday, Sept. 24. This paranormal festival celebrates an unexplained event in Van Meter's history and brings many professionals from the paranormal field together for a fun and informative day. Area residents are invited to enjoy food, guest speakers, stock up on paranormal merchandise and meet investigators and authors. Vendors and guest speakers will be set up from 1-6 p.m. at the Veterans Reception Center. Admission to the festival is $2 per person over 12 years at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Walking tours will be offered at 12:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. in downtown Van Meter. Attendees are asked to meet in front of the Van Meter Public Library, 505 Grant St., 15 minutes prior to tour time. Tours cost $3 per person over 12 years, 12 and under free. Tour tickets will be sold onsite at the festival.

