ADM set to celebrate homecoming Sept. 11-17

ADM will celebrate homecoming from Sept. 11-17. The 2022 homecoming theme is “Tigers on the Big Screen.”

The festivities kick off on Sunday, Sept. 11 with ironman volleyball. The event will start at 3:30 p.m. at the north gym. There will be a $2 admission fee, or $1 with a canned food donation.

Dress-up days include:

Monday, Sept. 12: Movie Night In (PJs)

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Adam Sandler Day

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Dress for the Oscars (Picture Day)

Thursday, Sept. 15: Sports Movie Day (Jerseys)

Friday, Sept. 16: Tiger Spirit Day

Festivities will continue with TigerFest on Thursday, Sept. 15. The event will feature a variety of bounce houses for kids and other free games from 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter the ADM High School parking lot through the west entrance.

The ADM Athletic Booster club is also sponsoring a senior athlete autograph tent. Come grab a poster and autograph from your favorite athlete from 5:30-7 p.m. Food and dessert from the FFA and the ADM Fine Arts Booster Club will be available for purchase in the concessions area of ADM Stadium.

A district pep rally will be held at 7 p.m. at ADM Tiger Stadium, which will highlight band, cheer, dance, cross country, volleyball and football teams from grades 7-12. The pep rally will begin with middle school activities and end with the high school football team.

The coronation ceremony will take place at the end of the pep rally at ADM Stadium. The homecoming court includes Ryan Conrad, Joel Frieiermuth, Cade Morse, Jacob Crannell, Lauren Case, Tess Boorn, Ella Grossman, Brianna Young and Geneva Timmerman. Powderpuff football will wrap up the night at 8 p.m. at ADM Stadium.

The annual ADM Homecoming Powder Puff Football game will start at 8 p.m. at ADM Stadium.

The ADM freshman football game will start at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at ADM Stadium. The ADM Tigers will take on Winterset at 7 p.m. in varsity football action.

The homecoming dance will wrap up the week’s festivities from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the middle school commons.