Dallas Center-Grimes to celebrate homecoming Sept. 11-17

Homecoming week kicks off at Dallas Center-Grimes on Sunday, Sept. 11 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17. The 2022 homecoming theme is “Out of This World.”

The week’s festivities will get an early start on Sunday, Sept. 11. Chalk the Walk will be held at 6 p.m. followed by homecoming games at 7 p.m. at the north high school campus.

The week will feature dress-up days:

Monday, Sept. 12: PJ Day (Sleep Under the Stars): PJs all day, slippers, sleep mask

Tuesday, Sept. 13: BlackOut (Solar Eclipse): Wear black or dark outfit

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Class Shirt Day (Freshmen, yellow; sophomores, purple; juniors, navy blue and seniors, dark gray)

Thursday, Sept. 15: Jersey Day (Space Jam): Wear your favorite jersey or basketball-inspired outfit

Friday, Sept. 16: DCG Pride (Space Spirit): Wear your DCG red, gray, white

Ironman volleyball will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 in Meadows Gym. Bring non-perishable food item to watch.

Powderpuff football will follow at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at DCG Stadium. Admission will be a non-perishable food item or a $1 donation.

Homecoming festivities continue on Thursday, Sept. 15. A parade will start at 6:15 p.m. in Dallas Center, followed by coronation. The homecoming court includes:

Jilly Janssen / Josh Hendricks

Emma Miner / Hudson Ehlert

Ellen Gannon / Krist Ditzler

Maddie Waddingham / Kaden Woody

Elena Bartak / Mitchell Bridie

Meredith McDermott / Ryan Fitch

A high school pep rally will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The homecoming court will be recognized at 6:30 p.m. before the start of the varsity game. The DCG Mustangs will take on Norwalk at 7 p.m.

The festivities will wrap up with an "Under the Stars" homecoming dance from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Meadows Gym/Commons. Admission is $5 per person and student tickets can be purchased online.