Adel's Cody Felt wins Longnecker Fertilizer Agronomy Scholarship

COURTESY OF IFAA

Special to Dallas County News

Cody Felt of Adel was awarded the $1,000 Longnecker Fertilizer Agronomy Scholarship by the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement during the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions on Saturday, Aug. 20. Cody's parents are David and Jennifer Felt.

The IFAA established the Winner's Circle Scholarship Program in 1990 to provide incentives for college-bound youth seeking post-secondary education in an area of agriculture. Over $219,850 were awarded in scholarships to 114 youth this year by IFAA.

IFAA is a non-profit organization founded in 1988. It is comprised of agricultural enthusiasts dedicated to encouraging 4-H and FFA livestock, poultry, and agriculture project members to pursue Ag-related careers. IFAA founders recognized that Iowa’s young people are the future of agriculture in Iowa and that an important way to support and retain Iowa’s future Ag-leaders is to provide financial support to those young people interested in Ag-careers.

IFAA’s primary programs are the Sale of Champions, which is done in conjunction with the annual Iowa State Fair, and the Winner’s Circle Scholarship and Awards program. Over $9,643,725 has been generated since 1988 for 2,466Winner’s Circle Scholarships, 1,703 Performance and Carcass Awards, and 456 Sale of Champions livestock exhibitors.