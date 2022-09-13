Van Meter to celebrate homecoming Sept. 18-23

Van Meter Community School District will celebrate homecoming Sept. 18-23.

The dress-up days will include:

Monday, Sept. 19: Space Jam

Tuesday, Sept. 20: VM Teacher Tuesday

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Holiday/Hat Day

Thursday, Sept. 22: Space Cowboy/Cowgirl

Friday, Sept. 23: Spirit Day

The week will kick off with the coronation ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the football field. The 2022 homecoming court includes: Emma Gilliland, Abby Matt, Mary Kelly, Ella Reimers, Clare Kelly, Raegan Wiedman, Ben Adams, Will Gordon, Ben Gilliland, Gus Rosener, Carter Durflinger and Ike Speltz.

An ice cream social will follow the coronation ceremony at the football concession stand.

A grudge match will be held at 5 p.m. in the north gym with powderpuff to follow at 6 p.m. at the football field.

High school games will be played from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the high school. A pep rally and parade of Bulldogs will be held at 12:10 p.m.

The week will wrap up as the Bulldogs will take on West Central Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 in varsity football action.