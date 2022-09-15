De Soto Fun Days set to return Sept. 17

De Soto Fun Days will return on Saturday with a variety of free activities.

“The one thing that I really want to point out is that everything is free, with the exception of food, including the bouncy houses and the face painting and the balloon artist," said Samantha Long with the Friends of the De Soto Betterment Committee. “The betterment committee raises money all year long so that we can do this for the families.”

The festivities kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. Parade line-up will start at 10:15 a.m. at the De Soto Intermediate School. No pre-registration is required and Long said those interested in participating should just show up at 10:15 a.m.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. and will travel down Dallas Street to Little Bridge Park. The rest of the day’s activities will be held at the park following the parade.

Activities will include bounce houses, Zoomers, face painting, balloons, crafts with the De Soto Public Library and water games with the De Soto Fire Department.

A car show will be held from 12-2 p.m. There is no entry fee for the show and door prizes will be given away. Those interested can bring their vehicle to the park or ride in the parade.

“It’s more of a show and shine car show. We say if you’re proud of it, bring it,” Long said.

Food trucks will be available in the park along with vendors selling specialty popcorn and ice cream.

Long is looking forward to a new addition of live music as Jeff Kane will perform throughout the day.

Bingo was added last year and Long is looking forward to seeing it return to help wrap up this year’s event from 2-4 p.m.

“Everybody really loved Bingo last year, it was a great addition. This year, we’re stepping it up with our prizes. We have two $100 games so it adds a fun dynamic to it all,” Long said.

She added that the committee has been working hard to raise funds for De Soto Fun Days by collecting pop cans and helping the Lions Club put out flags for the holidays.

“The betterment committee is very busy throughout the year raising money in order to make the day the greatest that we can,” Long said.

She encourages everyone to come check out all of the De Soto Fun Days festivities on Saturday.

“We would love to see everybody,” Long said. “We want this to be a success and be something that people come and enjoy. That way all of our hard work is worth it.”