Things to do around Dallas County this weekend include Apple Festival and De Soto Fun Days

Staff Report

DCG Booster Homecoming Tailgate

5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.

The DCG Booster Club and the Allers Family invites the community to enjoy some pregame fun just outside the gates of the stadium on Friday, Sept. 16. The event will feature food for the first 100 guests, some fun games, a DJ and raffles with a $200 gift card and a Yeti backpack cooler.

ADM Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party

6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Pavilion at 10th and Main Streets, Adel

The ADM Alumni Association, in coordination and cooperation with ADM Schools, will host a one-time Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Pavilion as the alumni association is celebrating 25 years. While the association encourages everyone to attend the game in person, 25 years is a milestone to celebrate and wanted to give those alums and fans, who would probably not attend the game in person, a place to gather as one and cheer on the Tigers as they take on the Winterset Huskies. For those familiar with Adel Partners last Friday of the month concerts over past summers, it's the same principal. That is, bring your food, drinks and lawn chairs, and instead of listening to music, the ADM Tigers Homecoming football game will be live streamed. No registration or ticket needed. Come for an evening of relaxing enjoyment as you cheer on the Tiger gridders.

Apple Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will host the 13th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Apples from Dallas County Orchard will be available along with Mulled Apple and CranApple Wine. Other activities include tractor and wagon rides, face painting, marshmallow roasting (weather permitting) and live music by Hillbilly Air Show from 1-4 p.m. Vendors will also be set up selling produce, crafts, ice cream, baked goods and various unique items, all Iowa grown or created. While the festival is free admission, organizers request that a cash donation or a non-perishable food item be brought along that they will donate to the local food panty.

De Soto Fun Days

Saturday, Sept. 17 at Little Bridge Park, De Soto.

De Soto Fun Days is set to return on Saturday, Sept. 17. The parade line-up will start at 10:15 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. Other activities in Little Bridge Park include bounce houses, Zoomers, stage entertainment, balloon artist, crafts with the library, fire department water games, Bingo, food trucks and a car show.

Fall Equinox Sunset Celebration

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 22 at Hanging Rock, Redfield.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge at Hanging Rock to observe and celebrate the sunset of the Fall Equinox. Participants will be invited to recognize the four directions, share in a song led by the drum, and register sol sitting on the clock’s equinox stone. Register to be notified of weather cancelationonline.

Vintage and Made Fair {Fall Edition}

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

Vintage and Made Fair is an indoor/outdoor market featuring antique and vintage home décor, jewelry, handcrafted goods, outdoor accents, seasonal flora, food trucks, live music and everything you need to create a vintage and handmade lifestyle. The fair is a 1-day event where shoppers and over 150 vendors can share a love for vintage and indie craft on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. Admission is $10 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Find more information at on the Vintage & Made Facebook page.

Annual Student Art Exhibit

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Atelier at 1109.

Join young, Iowa artists in Soumas Court from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24th for the first annual Student Art Exhibit. This Student Art Exhibit features talent from students in grades 9-12, during the hours of the Art Harvest Tour. Have a talented high school artist wanting to participate? Fill out the Google form. This event is sponsored by Atelier at 1109 and Hotel Pattee at no cost to the students.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 24-25 along Des Moines River Valley.

The annual Art Harvest Tour is a free, self-guided studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. In addition to enjoying the studios, you'll see a much wider selection of the artists work, and great prices and specials too. A number of artists will be demonstrating throughout the weekend as well. ​The 2022 Art Harvest Tour will feature eight stops and 24 artists in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Ames, Boone and Ogden. Find more information on the Art on the Prairie website.

Van Meter Visitor Festival

Saturday, Sept. 24 in Van Meter.

Come discover the legend of the Van Meter Visitor on Saturday, Sept. 24. This paranormal festival celebrates an unexplained event in Van Meter's history and brings many professionals from the paranormal field together for a fun and informative day. Area residents are invited to enjoy food, guest speakers, stock up on paranormal merchandise and meet investigators and authors. Vendors and guest speakers will be set up from 1-6 p.m. at the Veterans Reception Center. Admission to the festival is $2 per person over 12 years at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Walking tours will be offered at 12:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. in downtown Van Meter. Attendees are asked to meet in front of the Van Meter Public Library, 505 Grant St., 15 minutes prior to tour time. Tours cost $3 per person over 12 years, 12 and under free. Tour tickets will be sold onsite at the festival. Find more information on the Van Meter Visitor Festival Facebook page.

