Ambro’s Roadhouse adds additional indoor seating in De Soto

Ambro’s Roadhouse will be able to serve more of its customers throughout the year through a new addition.

The old deck was taken off and new footings were poured so the space could be enclosed at the De Soto bar and grill.

“Now it’s insulated and we can seat people year-round,” Owner Amber Broeker said. “It’s going to make a huge difference in the wintertime. It’s going to double our seating capacity.”

Broeker said her plans to add additional indoor seating were delayed because of COVID-19. The outdoor deck was a nice feature in summer, she added, but the bar and grill lost out on additional sales in the winter.

“I was like we have to get it done, the wintertime is just killing us. It’s just going to help us so much,” Broeker said.

Contractors helped enclose the former deck space earlier this year and Broeker and her husband, Chuck, are doing some of the work themselves.

Customers were still able to sit outside this summer as Ambro’s still features a smaller cement patio area in front of the new addition. Though Broeker is looking forward to starting to seat more customers inside now that the weather is turning to fall.

“Everybody is pretty excited, especially the locals about getting that extra seating,” she added. “We get lots of families who come in here and it will be nice for them that they can go sit out there in more of the dining-type area.”

The door between the two indoor spaces will be open during regular hours but Broeker said it can also be closed if someone wants to host a private party. The addition will also allow for more space for musicians.

“Instead of a solo or a duo we can have full bands now. That’s going to make a huge difference I think for the people who like to come out for live music,” Broeker said.

A soft opening for the new addition was held on Sept. 3 with a live band. Broeker hopes to be able to fully seat people in the new addition by the end of September.

“I think we’ll do another official grand opening and have another (event) around Halloween to kind of make it like a six-year anniversary,” she added as she opened Ambro’s around Halloween in 2016.