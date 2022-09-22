Things to do around Dallas County this weekend include Vintage and Made Fair, Van Meter Visitor Festival

Staff Report

Fall Equinox Sunset Celebration

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 22 at Hanging Rock, Redfield.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge at Hanging Rock to observe and celebrate the sunset of the Fall Equinox. Participants will be invited to recognize the four directions, share in a song led by the drum, and register sol sitting on the clock’s equinox stone. Register to be notified of weather cancelation online at Eventbrite by searching for Fall Equinox Sunset Celebration.

Fall Sip and Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Shop fall apparel, décor, and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Plus, get a jump start on your holiday shopping, too. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Participating businesses include Atelier at 1109, Backwards Boutique, Ben's Five & Dime, Betsy Peterson Designs, Blonde Sisters Boutique, Mary Rose Collection, Perry Flowers by Donna Jean, Purple Star Studio, Salvaged Soul and The Scottish Fox. Save the date for the Holiday Sip and Shop on Friday, Nov. 18.

Vintage and Made Fair {Fall Edition}

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

Vintage and Made Fair is an indoor/outdoor market featuring antique and vintage home décor, jewelry, handcrafted goods, outdoor accents, seasonal flora, food trucks, live music and everything you need to create a vintage and handmade lifestyle. The fair is a 1-day event where shoppers and over 150 vendors can share a love for vintage and indie craft on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. Admission is $10 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Find more information on the Vintage & Made Facebook page and website.

Annual Student Art Exhibit

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Atelier at 1109.

Join young, Iowa artists in Soumas Court from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24th for the first annual Student Art Exhibit. This Student Art Exhibit features talent from students in grades 9-12, during the hours of the Art Harvest Tour. Find more information on the Annual Student Art Exhibit Facebook event page.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 24-25 along Des Moines River Valley.

The Art Harvest Tour is a free, self-guided studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. In addition to enjoying the studios, you'll see a much wider selection of the artists work, and great prices and specials too. A number of artists will be demonstrating throughout the weekend as well. ​The 2022 Art Harvest Tour will feature eight stops and 24 artists in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Ames, Boone and Ogden. Find more information on the Art on the Prairie website.

Van Meter Visitor Festival

Saturday, Sept. 24 in Van Meter.

Come discover the legend of the Van Meter Visitor on Saturday, Sept. 24. This paranormal festival celebrates an unexplained event in Van Meter's history and brings many professionals from the paranormal field together for a fun and informative day. Area residents are invited to enjoy food, guest speakers, stock up on paranormal merchandise and meet investigators and authors. Vendors and guest speakers will be set up from 1-6 p.m. at the Veterans Reception Center. Admission to the festival is $2 per person over 12 years at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Walking tours will be offered at 12:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. in downtown Van Meter. Attendees are asked to meet in front of the Van Meter Public Library, 505 Grant St., 15 minutes prior to tour time. Tours cost $3 per person over 12 years, 12 and under free. Tour tickets will be sold onsite at the festival. Find more information on the Van Meter Visitor Festival Facebook page.

Bouton Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Bouton Community Center.

A breakfast will served on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Bouton Community Center. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, toast, coffee, milk and orange juice. The price is $8 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and kids under five are free. Save the date for the next breakfasts on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

Adel Parks and Rec Power Wheels Nationals

Saturday, Oct. 1 at Kinnick-Feller Park, Adel.

The first annual Adel Parks and Rec Power Wheels Nationals, presented by Alley Auto Sales and BigDeal Car Care, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1. Race day registration will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with races beginning around 10:45 to 11 a.m. Races will be held for children between the ages of 2-7. Participants can bring their own Power Wheels, though there will be vehicles on site for children to use. The divisions include Limited Pro Stock - ages 2 to 4 and Pro Stock - ages 5 to 7. Trophies will be handed out to the top three podium finishers in each class. Raffle prizes will also be handed out, including a new Power Wheels jeep. Participants are encouraged to pre-register to expedite their check-in process on race day by going to adel.activityreg.com

Movie Night at the Farm

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Tripple Berry Farm, 25677 Amarillo Ave., Linden.

Bring the family and join Tripple Berry Farm for the outdoor Movie Night at the Farm (weather permitting). Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the movies under the stars. First up will be "Monsters, Inc." and then "Ghostbusters Afterlife." The event will feature hot dogs, mini donut trailer, pretzels, some sort of raspberry refreshment (it is a raspberry farm after all) and free popcorn. All of the food and beverage proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Linden Library. Pete's Pumpkins will also have plenty of pumpkins for sale.

Bouton's Haunted Church

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at 111 State St., Bouton.

The Bouton and Perry Fire Departments will host a haunted church from 7-10 p.m. every Saturday night in October. Admission is $5 per person.

DCH 5K Walk/Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Perry.

Pink ladies and classic car fans are invited to get ready for the Muscle Up or Sock Hop Around 5K Walk/Run benefitting the Dallas County Hospital Foundation. The run/walk will start and stop at Dallas County Hospital with several 70s stations at various points in town. The event will also feature a costume contest for the best individual and group. October is National Mammography Month and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Participants will also receive a pink head band. The cost is $20 for children and $25 for adults or $20 with a group of 4+. Find more information, including an online sign-up link, on the DCH 5K Walk/Run event Facebook page.

