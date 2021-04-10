Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Allison Ridgway of Van Meter and Kirby Chambers of Waukee graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport.

Hannah Schiltz of Cumming and Kirby Chambers of Waukee were named to the fall 2020 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport.

Upper Iowa University

Several local residents graduated in December 2020 from Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Students and their degrees and honors are Alec Craigmile of Dallas Center, Bachelor of Arts in birth-grade 3: inclusive settings; Kristen Brown of Grimes, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, summa cum laude; David Milton of Grimes, Master of Business Administration in corporate financial management; Jimmie Shields of Perry, Bachelor of Science in social science; Matthew Hunkele of Waukee, Bachelor of Science information technology; Lisa Morton of Waukee, Bachelor of Arts in graphic design; Erna Yang of Waukee, Bachelor of Science in accounting, cum laude meritum.

University of Iowa

Sara Reed of Grimes recently was a recipient of the Graduate Research Excellence Award at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Reed is a Ph.D candidate in the graduate college’s Applied Mathematical and Computational Sciences program. The award honors students in terminal degree programs conducting research and scholarly activity that is recognized as highly original work and makes a significant contribution to the field.

Western Governors University

Katie Morrell of Adel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Christina Yeager of Dallas Center was named to the president’s list for the winter 2021 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. Lorena Suarez of Waukee was named to the dean’s list.