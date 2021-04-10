Grimes resident earns bachelor’s degree

Submitted by Western Governors University

Joel Merrick of Grimes has graduated from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City with a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance.

Merrick participated in the nonprofit, fully online university’s commencement ceremony in mid-February.

During his time working as a security guard for a major financial services company, Merrick became drawn to the idea of pursuing a career in information technology security services. After spending time researching potential career paths in this field, he decided to work toward going back to school to make this dream a reality.

Merrick enrolled at WGU as an IT security major once he passed the CompTIA A+ exams. Two years into his degree program, he shifted paths to pursue a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance when the new degree was first launched.