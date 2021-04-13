DMACC to hire counselors to ease high school transition

COURTESY OF DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

A $50,000 start-up grant from the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa College Aid Commission will help Des Moines Area Community College fund eight new counselors to be in high schools within the DMACC district.

With grant assistance, DMACC and 14 districts will hire new College and Career Transition Counselors who will prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary career training and the workforce.

Based on the funding of the grant, DMACC will have eight CCTC positions in the following 14 partnering districts: Van Meter and Interstate 35, West Des Moines and Johnston, Ames and Collins-Maxwell, Southeast Polk, Prairie City-Monroe and Knoxville, Ankeny (Ankeny High and Ankeny Centennial), Boone and Ogden, and Adel-DeSoto-Minburn and Perry. DMACC College and Career Transition Coordinator Gail Zehr said each CCTC will work with about 300 students so the population of students they work with will vary by high school.

The new CCTC positions will help reach more of those students by assisting and supplementing the work that current high school counselors are providing to their students right now. The counselors will be at the high schools four days per week and at DMACC one day per week during the school year and then summers at DMACC.

Some activities of the new counselors will include helping students select colleges, programs/majors, apprenticeships and other work-based learning, military service, and other post-high school educational plans; assisting with college admissions process, financial aid and scholarships; outreach to special populations in each class, such as English language learner, first generation and low-income students, along with students with disabilities, to provide additional support and resources as needed throughout the college process; ensuring a smooth transition of the high school seniors to colleges, including DMACC, and possibly teaching summer bridge courses; providing career exploration through various work-based learning opportunities with the assistance of WBL coordinators and the WBL Clearinghouse; and outreach to families through evening and/or weekend events, services in other languages, and providing accommodations and extra support as needed.

The grant is for three years with DMACC receiving $40,000 for the first year, $7,500 for the second year and $2,500 for the third year. DMACC will hire these positions by this summer with all being licensed high school counselors. The other Iowa community colleges receiving the grant include Hawkeye Community College, Iowa Lakes Community College, Iowa Valley Community College District, Kirkwood Community College and Western Iowa Tech Community College.