Van Meter student named to All-Iowa Academic Team

COURTESY OF DMACC

Kara Monticue, of Van Meter and a student at Des Moines Area Community College, recently was named to the 2021 All-Iowa Academic Team.

Monticue is one of 85 Iowa community college students named to the list.

DMACC Boone Campus Physics and Mathematics Professor and Phi Theta Kappa adviser Nancy Woods said there are several benefits associated with being named to the 2021 All-Iowa Academic Team: