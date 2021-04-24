Van Meter student named to All-Iowa Academic Team
COURTESY OF DMACC
Kara Monticue, of Van Meter and a student at Des Moines Area Community College, recently was named to the 2021 All-Iowa Academic Team.
Monticue is one of 85 Iowa community college students named to the list.
DMACC Boone Campus Physics and Mathematics Professor and Phi Theta Kappa adviser Nancy Woods said there are several benefits associated with being named to the 2021 All-Iowa Academic Team:
- Next fall, if a member transfers to the University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University or the University of Iowa, they will earn a $2,000 per year for two years transfer scholarship
- Will receive an official certificate of recognition
- Will receive an official 2021 All-Iowa Academic Team medallion that can be worn at DMACC Commencement ceremonies
- Are being evaluated by Phi Theta Kappa international officials to determine if any will receive more scholarships through PTK