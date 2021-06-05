Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

University of New Hampshire

Kaitlyn Soughan of Waukee graduated with a Master of Science in communication science and disorders from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Several local students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists at the Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. Students named to the president’s list were Jordan Hook of Adel; Britnee Hansen of Dallas Center; and Lauren Bales, Jodi Barr, Alexie Eckerson, Kathiana Franco Torres, Emily Hixson, Haley Stork and Chelsey Willhite of Waukee. Students named to the dean’s list were Taylor Nepper of Adel; Alexus Lethcoe and Katelyn Thomason of Perry; and Sarah Broderick, Kelley Haynes, Shannon Potts and Haley Wood of Waukee.

McKenzie Smith of Dallas Center and Haley Stork of Waukee graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines

University of Alabama

Logan Cahalan of Adel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Iowa Connections Academy

Aiden Davis and Victoria Merical are local graduates from Dallas Center and Redfield from Iowa Connections Academy.