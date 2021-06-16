Dallas County Hospital Foundation announces 2021 scholarship recipients

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

The Dallas County Hospital Foundation recently announced the recipients of its scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded to students who are interested in health care and will be or are currently attending community college.

Recipients of $1,000 scholarships include Madison Evens and Riley Feeley of Dallas Center-Grimes High School and Aditya Joglekar and Shriya Magatapalli of Waukee High School.

Winners of $500 scholarships include Julia Case of ADM High School; Isabel Kid of DCG; Macie Mosher of Perry High School; and Kara Briggs, Maizy Criss, Samantha Felt, Marina Ivanouski and Anna Roodnitsky of WHS.