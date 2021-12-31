Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

University of Sioux Falls 

Anna Kenny of Adel was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls. 

University of Nebraska-Lincoln 

Gable Phillip Johnson of Earlham earned a Master of Arts from the Office of Graduate Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 

Buena Vista University 

Samuel Bardwell of Waukee and Hannah Wuebker of Grimes, student-athletes at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, was named to the 2021 fall All-Academic Team by the American Rivers Conference. 

Georgia Institute of Technology 

Aziz Alibasic of Waukee earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta during the summer 2021 semester. 