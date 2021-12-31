Dallas County Achievers
University of Sioux Falls
Anna Kenny of Adel was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Gable Phillip Johnson of Earlham earned a Master of Arts from the Office of Graduate Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Buena Vista University
Samuel Bardwell of Waukee and Hannah Wuebker of Grimes, student-athletes at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, was named to the 2021 fall All-Academic Team by the American Rivers Conference.
Georgia Institute of Technology
Aziz Alibasic of Waukee earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta during the summer 2021 semester.