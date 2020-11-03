Iowa election: Julia Helm reelected as Dallas County Auditor

Julia Helm was reelected Dallas County Auditor on Tuesday.

Republican incumbent Helm won 31,924 votes against Democratic challenger Mike Kern, who received 19,940 votes, according to preliminary results from the Dallas County Auditor's Office.

Helm, of Adel, has served as the Dallas County Auditor since 2017 and has worked in the Auditor’s Office for almost 10 years.

One of Helm’s top issues is protecting the data stored in the Auditor’s Office, from election data, real estate information and all the historical records of the county. To that end, Helm is partnering with Dallas County Information Services Department and the State of Iowa to continue and expand cyber security sweeps to protect information.

Looking to the future, Helm said one of her priorities is “continued customer service to the residents and jurisdictions of Dallas County’s ever-growing population."

“My team and I are already planning the Dallas County redistricting as the 2020 Census numbers will show a significant growth in population. Additional polling locations will need to be secured,” Helm added.

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Dallas County Board of Supervisors.

