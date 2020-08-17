Mary Carlile - Lecanto, FL

Obituary

Mary M. Carlile, 77, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on July 9, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1942 in Council Bluffs, IA, daughter of the late Cleldon and Margaret Renaud.

After her graduation, Mary moved to Council Bluffs, IA to work for the First National Bank. She worked her way to become Vice President of the bank. In 1976, she and her husband Ed moved to Adel, IA where they owned and operated Eddy’s Super Valu. After 44 years in Adel, they relocated to Lecanto, FL. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed riding horses in parades and watching her husband and daughter show their horses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister JoAnna Trotter and brother-in-law, Charles Hagood. Survivors include her husband, Edwin Carlile of Lecanto, FL; daughter, Chris Carlile of Oxford, IA; two sisters, Norma Hagood of The Villages, FL, and Ruth Nelson of Orlando, FL; two grandchildren, Tanner Cochran and Shelby Cochran both of Oxford, IA, and several nieces and nephews.

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com